Regional Health receives $300,000 donation for young patients

Newborns, infants and children who are patients at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital will have access to the latest technology and greater comfort thanks to nearly $300,000 in donations from the Children’s Miracle Network at the Regional Health Foundation.

Regional Health is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which means money from the Great American Duck Race and other fundraisers is used to acquire new medical equipment and patient comfort items in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Newborn Nursery, Labor and Delivery, Pediatrics or Advanced Care Pediatrics.

Kamela Johnson, director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Rapid City Hospital, said the equipment purchased through CMN is a life-saver for some patients.

“These children face a lot of challenges, and it’s gratifying that we can provide the best, most up-to-date technology as we care for them,” she said.

Purchases range from $15,500 for a Giraffe Open Warmer for Advanced Care Pediatrics patients to $125,700 to buy seven Panda Warmers with resuscitation modules, replacing old warmers in each of the birthing rooms. The list also includes a $37,000 ultrasound system to help medical staff place intravenous lines in tiny NICU babies.

“Because of our fundraising through CMN, we are able to purchase these items totaling nearly $300,000,” said Shawn Powers, CMN Program Manager for the Regional Health Foundation. “Your support of CMN events helps make these purchases a reality.”

