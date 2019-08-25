The final curtain will fall Sept. 11 on chaotic shows playing daily inside the outdated 20-year-old Emergency Department at Rapid City Hospital.
On Thursday, concentrated Regional Health staff wearing sky-blue scrubs stood or sat with their elbows nearly touching before a forest of monitors on the single cramped stage. Beds lined hallways, ready for predictable overflows.
And this was a quiet time.
In the frenzied moments of late afternoons, patients and family will cross traffic with hurried providers in hallways that can spontaneously fill with life-and-death sideshows.
“Privacy is a challenge,” said ER Director Jenn Murray as she moved from the old department to the new capacious ER designed around efficiency, privacy and serenity.
The new and larger ER opens at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Moving from the cramped space will entail a lot of big changes. First among them for patients is getting there.
The temporary ER entrance construction tunnel located off of Fifth Street will close. Ambulances and private cars arriving from the north, east and west will reach the new ER from Third Street, turning between the hospital and Black Hills Regional Eye Institute. Traffic from the south will continue to enter off of Fifth Street, passing the new hospital parking garage.
The hospital expects to place a lot of signage prior to the switch, spokeswoman Stephany Chalberg said last week.
Arriving ambulances will enter by way of a drive-through garage large enough to fit a small fleet. Three large resuscitation rooms and five even larger trauma rooms stand just inside the vestibule.
Walk-in patients will enter through a lobby that actually looks like a lobby. Security crews will have their very own room there. A triage nurse will meet, greet and quickly assess patients before directing them along one of two paths.
During peak times, those with lesser needs will cross the hall to an area providing vertical care — patients able to wait in chairs rather than beds. Beds take time to change, lengthening patient waits.
It’s an unwritten rule of ERs that those who need the least care often wait the longest as patients with greater needs take priority. Vertical care places those with lesser needs into their own queue. Ideally, patients entering vertical care will exit after only one hour. The national door-to-exit patient benchmark for ERs of Rapid City’s size is four hours.
Walk-in patients needing greater care will bypass vertical care to enter a grand hallway serving the main ER. Instead of entering the grand stage, however, patients and family will use quiet exterior hallways to reach their room.
Staff will occupy the central circular corridor. There, carefully spaced work stations will allow them to work closer to their patients. Private collaboration spaces plus rooms for staff physicians and consulting physicians also stand available to limit interruptions.
Separate pathways, Murray said, prevent patients from witnessing “the chaos behind the scenes.”
Patient rooms are grouped into six pods of four. One pod will be dedicated to behavioral health — a feature lacking in the old ER. Rooms in this pod can be quickly made safe for patients who might try to harm themselves.
Elsewhere, a new feature exemplifies the concept: any patient, any room. The current ER has one room for eye care. If an arriving patient needs that kind of care, the room may have to be emptied of its current occupant and made up while the patient waits. Likewise, another room is dedicated to ear, nose and throat patients. Only five existing rooms can accept pelvic patients — pregnant women experiencing pain come frequently.
In the new ER, patients with those needs will be able to go to any room and any specialized equipment needed will come to them. In the new ER, every room also will have a cardiac monitor.
The large and well-equipped trauma bays and resuscitation rooms stand at the back of the new ER, with the ambulance bay just beyond. A nearby elevator connects to a new helipad off the fifth floor. The old helipad was located off the parking lot, and patients had to be transported to or from it by ambulance.
From the beginning stages of planning for the new ER, Murray said, we spoke of “Not taking the old show to a new theater.”
Staff would not continue doing things the same old way in a different and better space. New processes have been designed to work more efficiently and effectively, providing more quiet and privacy.
For everyone, including staff, it should be a better experience.