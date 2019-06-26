Regional Health Rapid City Hospital's restaurant will host a farm-to-table event Thursday to recognize those who supply it with locally grown food.
The event will include a cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and local vendors will be there selling products at farmers’ market-style booths at the hospital at 353 Fairmont Blvd.
"Locally produced fresh food is better for your health, better for the environment, and better for your taste buds," said Scott Brinker, the chef at Nourish, the hospital’s restaurant. "This is a way to thank our suppliers and show our caregivers the value of fresh food."
The cookout will feature hamburgers made with western South Dakota beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and other locally grown vegetables. Burgers will be grilled on the Nourish outdoor patio and served to caregivers and visitors.
Through this year’s growing season, local vendors will be invited to sell their foods on the last Thursday of each month at Nourish.