Regional Health will offer free blood-pressure screenings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City as part of National Blood Pressure Awareness Month.
The screening is funded through the South Dakota Department of Health Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
“High blood pressure is often called the silent killer, because most of the time there are no signs or symptoms to alert the person that their blood pressure is high. This is why routine screening is so important to monitor your blood pressure,” Sheila Long, a registered nurse and stroke coordinator, said in a press release.