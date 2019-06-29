All couples who got married at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City are invited to participate in an Affirmation of Marriage Vows service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Chapel as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.
There is no charge for couples to participate; however, Chapel in the Hills is asking couples to register for the service in advance. Chapel in the Hills will print a program for the marriage vows service and would like to include as many participants' names as possible. To register, call 605-342-8281 or register online at chapel-in-the-hills.org/anniversary/rov.html) Pre-registration for the affirmation service is requested but not required for couples to participate.
Families of couples who are participating, and those who married at Chapel in the Hills but no longer have their spouses, are welcome to attend the service.