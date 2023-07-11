Rapid City recreation officials are already planning for a busy youth flag football season this September.

Registration remains open for this fall’s youth flag football leagues, hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The leagues are open to youth in first through fourth grades.

Registration deadline is August 31. The season begins September 11 at the Omaha Street soccer fields. The program offers a six-week league with an end-of-season jamboree.

“We’ve been making an early push as these leagues can fill up fast and the school year will be upon us before we know it,” said Matt Brandhagen of the City Recreation Department. “Football is very popular and the youth flag football leagues are a great way to introduce the game to young participants. We’re inviting parents to register now as it’s one less thing to work on as we get closer to the start of school and registrations fill up quickly.”

The league includes two divisions consisting of teams of first and second grade players, and third and fourth grade players. The first/second grade divisions play on Monday nights with third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesday nights.

Register online rapidcity.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell (605) 415-0226 or work (605) 394-5223.

Registration fee is $55 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.