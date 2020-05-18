Rehab facility employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at Clarkson Health Care Facility in Rapid City tested positive Monday for the coronavirus, according to its CEO.

In an email sent to the Journal, Daryl Reinicke said the facility that is owned by Westhills Village is now in the process of “informing all employees, residents and responsible party/family member and are working closely with the South Dakota Department of Health and our medical director on the follow up.”

Reinicke said all employees and residents will be tested this week for the coronavirus.

Clarkson Health Care is located at 1015 Mountain View Road. According to its website, the center focuses on rehabilitation and residents are there for short- and long-term stays.