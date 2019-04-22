Editor's note: Helping Hands is a new weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and Relay for Life of Pennington County is fighting alongside cancer survivors to change that.
The Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Relay for Life of Pennington County has been supporting survivors for over 30 years. According to the American Cancer Society's website, 1 out of 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Relay for Life's fundraising efforts go toward new treatment advances, new detection models, and survivor on the ground programs for those who have cancer.
"We all come together once a year to support our survivors and honor the teams that are doing the fundraising and hear some inspiration from someone who's gone through their cancer journey. It inspires us to continue to lead the world against the fight against cancer," said Tanya Krietlow, senior community development manager for Relay for Life.
A January 2019 study from Cancer Statistics revealed that the overall cancer death rate in the U.S. is on the decline for the first time in 25 years, thanks to advances in early detection, treatment and awareness. Relay for Life of Pennington County is partnering with foundations across the community to continue efforts for cancer research.
Part of that effort is the many fundraising campaigns held annually throughout the community. Animal and fashion lovers can take part in the Dog Fashion Show at Relay for Life on April 27 at the Rushmore Mall. Participants can dress up their pooch and strut down the runway for a good cause. Teams can also set up a themed campsite at the event and conduct fundraising efforts by collecting donations for games and activities.
"This a great way to bring a new audience to our event. There will be prizes and games for the pets and their owners," Krietlow said.
Community efforts are much needed in the fight against cancer. Those who want to get involved can give monetary donations or volunteer at one of their many fundraising events.
"You can sign up and register your team at any time. If you don't want to go through the extra step of signing up a team, you can do your own kind of fundraiser and then just get it to one of us to be credited towards Pennington County fundraising goal. It's just a matter of having a great idea and getting your friends and family together to help raise funds in the most creative way and then sending that donation to one of our volunteers in Rapid City," Krietlow said.
For more information on events or how to help, visit relayforlife.org/penningtoncountysd, or email Tanya at tanya.grasselkrietlow@cancer.org.