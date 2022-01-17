Religious leaders call for peace, dialogue at Martin Luther King Day event

Bishop Troy Carr said the United States remains divided like in the 1960s while Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was alive.

“We’re divided about whether to get the vaccine or not, we’re divided about whether to wear the mask or not, we’re divided about whether you were happy or sad the Cowboys won,” Carr said. “We’re divided on all different fronts, but one of the things I took out of the video from today is not the fact that we’re divided, but how we deal with that division.”

Carr said King, a civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1968, preached non-violence and having a conversation to discuss differences while seeking equal rights for Black Americans as opposed to the violence in the country now and hostile exchanges on social media.

Faith Temple Church led about 50 members of the community in the annual celebration Monday for King. The theme was “The Dream is Alive.”

The celebration included music videos and a video about King’s life along with remarks from Elder Rich Richardson from Faith Temple Church, Twana Carr, Mayor Steve Allender, Chaplain Carl Johnson with Ellsworth Air Force Base, Gordon Howie and Mark Skogerboe, who appeared as President Abraham Lincoln.

Carr said if people had adopted King’s attitude of non-violence, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. capitol would not have happened.

“If we remember that, not only remember it, but take it, use it, incorporate it into our lives, that’s why today is important,” he said.

Johnson said King’s legacy continues to live on and is needed.

“We are living in a time that all walks of life need to come together and press forward and carry out that mission, which is loving each other,” he said. “I believe that America, we have made some progress, but we still have a ways to go.”

He challenged everyone at the event to continue as King did and walk with love and respect for others and to embrace one another to live in peace.

Allender said celebrations like Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is an investment in “human infrastructure” while carrying on the life and legacy of King.

