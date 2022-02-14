 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains of two missing women found on reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.

The death of 17-year-old Shayna Youngman Afraid of His Horses, or Shayna Youngman, is being investigated as a homicide. 

According to a press release from the OST Department of Public Safety, a person of interest is now in custody in that case.

Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 in Fraggle Rock on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Her remains were found Feb. 11 north of Manderson.

Michael Kulstad, a public affairs officer with the FBI, declined to comment on the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies are also investigating the death of Cheryl Tia Long Soldier, whose remains were found Feb. 8 during a search with family, volunteers and tribal programs around Grass Creek near Oglala.

Long Soldier went missing Jan. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.

These are the fourth and fifth deaths reported on the Pine Ridge Reservation this year. The first three were victims of a triple homicide in January at a home in Wounded Knee. A person of interest in the case is being held on unrelated charges, according to the FBI.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

