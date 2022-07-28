'Remember the Children' film revisits boarding school horrors

The first community showing of the short film documentary, "Remember the Children," will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. July 30 at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City.

The documentary honors the missing children of the Rapid City Indian School, which operated from 1898 to 1933. The film is presented by WSD Productions and the Remembering the Children Memorial Project.

The screening is free; seating is limited to 140. To reserve a seat, register at Eventbrite.com. If all seating is reserved for July 30, an additional screening might be added Aug. 1. For updates, go to rememberingthechildren.org. To watch the film's trailer, go to https://vimeo.com/734145101

There were more than 400 United States government-funded Native American boarding schools. Often the schools were run by churches. “Remember the Children” is the story of thousands of children who died of abuse and neglect at these schools.

Most were left in unmarked graves and forgotten, according to executive producer Jim Warne’s website, warrior-society.com.

“I really think this (film) is powerful,” he said.

The boarding school history is part of Warne’s family history. His mother, Bev Stabber Warne, attended a boarding school in Pine Ridge in the 1940s. Jim Warne’s uncle Larry escaped from a boarding school at age 9. Bev Warne is interviewed about her boarding school and other experiences in “Remember the Children,” and she will attend the July 30 screening, Jim Warne said.

Bev Warne, 83, was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this year. Jim Warne said his mother raised her children to understand and be proud of their Lakota heritage. “Remember the Children” opens with her recalling “No Indians allowed” signs she saw as a child in some Rapid City restaurants and businesses.

“It was shocking for my mom to see that and reason and read at a young age and try to understand why, and my grandpa eloquently said, ‘Because they don’t know us.’ That’s why I’m doing the work that I do,” Jim Warne said. “I got to direct the interview with my mom. She shared that story and the very next day, the Gateway Hotel owner said ‘No Natives allowed’ on social media."

He was referring to an incident in March when Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre wrote on Facebook, “We will no longer allow any Native American on property. Or in Cheers Sports Bar.” The post sparked protests and drew national attention. Uhre was later arrested after spraying Native American protestors with cleaning product.

“It’s amazing 75 years later it’s still happening,” Jim Warne said. “That was interesting timing. … There’s still groups of individuals that have that hate in their hearts. I’m hoping to at least change some perspectives through my films. That’s why I’m doing it, so (my grandchildren) have a different reality.”

“Remember the Children” ultimately focuses on the atrocities students suffered at Rapid City Indian School. The 22-minute film is the result of three years of research into the history of boarding schools, as well as interviews with elders.

Students in Rapid City Indian School suffered malnutrition, neglect, diseases and some kids simply gave up because the treatment they experienced took such an emotional toll, Jim Warne said.

“There were a lot of beatings. There’s pictures of children’s handcuffs. When you think of that today, if you think of a child in handcuffs it’s just not right,” Jim Warne said. “The atrocities are coming out and the unmarked graves – they’re finding them more and more.”

“It’s a terrible story but it has to be told so those kids are not just wasted and forgotten,” he said.

Jim Warne said he was pleased to make the film with talented local and regional Lakota people including director Arlo “Mni” Iron Cloud, production manager Bobbie Koch, and musician Robert “Tree” Cody, as well as non-Native “allies” such as cinematographer and editor Randal Iverson.

“It was a wonderful compilation of Native talent. The majority of the film crew was Lakota. That’s what I’m proud of,” Jim Warne said. “It’s been a really good experience.”

The screening of “Remember the Children” is especially timely since it immediately follows Pope Francis’ visit to Canada this week, Jim Warne said. The pope apologized to Indigenous peoples for abuses they suffered in the Canadian church-run residential schools.

Francis has said he is on a “penitential pilgrimage” to atone for the church’s role in the residential school system, in which generations of Indigenous children were removed from their homes and forced to attend church-run, government-funded boarding schools to assimilate them into Christian, Canadian society. The Canadian government has said physical and sexual abuse were rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Jim Warne said he would like to eventually produce a feature-length film that connects the history of Rapid City Indian School with similar schools such as the boarding school in Pine Ridge and those in Canada.

After it screens in Rapid City, “Remember the Children” will be an official selection at the Accolade Global Film Competition in La Jolla, California, in August, and at the Caorle Independent Film Festival 2022 in northern Italy in September. Jim Warne said he plans to submit “Remember the Children” to the Black Hills Film Festival as well, and he hopes to find networks and digital platforms where “Remember the Children” can be shown.

Warne is the community engagement director for the University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities and he runs Oyáte Circle at the Sanford School of Medicine. He is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

A former NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals, he is the founder and president of Warrior Society Development, LLC. He has previously acted in TV shows and feature films, and he has produced and written other documentary films including the award-winning “7th Generation.” He co-produced “Oyate` un Ito`wapi — Pictures of my People” with Fox Sports, and the film earned three Sports Emmy nominations.