Remote learning poses challenges for state's school districts

When Gov. Kristi Noem decided this spring to close schools due to the coronavirus, teachers had to immediately turn to remote learning to reach home-bound students, which educators say poses obvious challenges.
“There is recognition that flex learning opportunities are not necessarily offering the same quality as traditional face-to-face instruction,” Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary of education in South Dakota, wrote to News Watch in an email. “For many teachers and students, this is a new world.”
Stadick Smith said the state has urged school districts to focus on “essential” learning during the closures. She said academic standards for the state’s roughly 136,000 public school students remain in place, though the state will not administer annual assessments for English, math or science and has waived its requirement that districts report student attendance levels to the state.
Gov. Kristi Noem urged the temporary closure of public schools in mid-March and then on April 6 announced that the state’s 670 public schools would not reopen for the rest of the school year and that all teaching would occur remotely. The 80 or so private school systems in South Dakota with about 15,500 students followed suit.
Concerns over learning loss and online absenteeism are plaguing school districts across the country.
School administrators in Sioux Falls and Rapid City acknowledge that a small percentage of students and their parents have not yet been contacted since schools closed.
Duke University education professor Harris Cooper, one of the nation’s foremost experts on the summer learning slide, said learning losses will result from students spending nearly double the amount of time away from the classroom this year in comparison with a typical 10-week break.
“I can’t imagine it’s going to do anything other than slow down learning; they’re just not going to get the material as well or hold onto it as long,” Cooper said.
Cooper was the lead author on a 1996 study that confirmed children suffer a loss of learning during the summer break and that the level of loss differs by school subject, age and family income.
The study also showed that low-income students were more susceptible to summer learning loss. According to the state, about 36% of South Dakota public school students receive free or reduced-price lunches.
Losing classroom instruction time was more detrimental to younger students, who are still developing the skills needed to do well in school, the study found.
The other major concern now is whether students are tuned in while learning from home and whether efforts by school districts and teachers to engage with them are effective.
Monitoring student engagement and tracking online absenteeism has been difficult for school districts where administrators and teachers had to scramble to develop a remote learning platform and lesson plans.
Most districts rely on teachers to make sure families with students were contacted and to monitor whether students are staying engaged. While teachers try to stay in touch with students, there is little they can do to guarantee students are not playing video games, watching television or just hanging around when they would otherwise be in class.
As of mid-April, Rapid City Area Schools had no engagement-tracking mechanisms in place but hoped to launch a system soon, district spokeswoman Katy Urban said.
In Sioux Falls, officials say that 87% of students were considered to be engaged as of early April, with 82% being reached by teachers through online formats such as Zoom and Google Classroom or by iPhone, and 5% through paper packets that must be picked up daily or weekly by parents, according to Doug Morrison, director of research, innovation and accountability for the district.
Morrison said he does not expect that students will suffer long-range learning setbacks from the school closures. He said the educational process for children occurs along a continuum in which teachers are constantly assessing achievement, adjusting teaching methods to reach students as best they can, and helping those who have fallen behind to catch up.
“We have these kids for 13 years, and we got three quarters of the school year in,” he said. “Certainly, there is some learning that will be missed or be delivered in a different way in the last two months, but I wouldn’t necessarily say the sky is falling. Is it ideal? No, but I look at the positives from my perspective.”
Morrison said the number of students who are not fully engaged in learning and the 3% who have not been reached at all by the district are in line with chronic absenteeism rates during a normal school year.
But the 87% engagement figure reported by the district doesn’t provide a full picture of the effectiveness of teaching and learning during the pandemic, said Tony Martinet, president of the Sioux Falls Education Association, which represents about 800 teachers.
Martinet said the district is using a “relaxed” definition of engagement during the school closures, one that may not reflect the difficulty students have in learning from home and the challenges teachers have in working remotely with students.
“Their standard for engagement has had to be modified at the current time,” he said. “It means that when students are presented with learning opportunities, that they are trying. They’ve relaxed it a little bit, so for a student to be engaged, are they logging on, or connecting in some way, or turning some work in? It’s not that they’re completing every part of the process, but that they’re engaged in some element of that.”
Martinet said he is most concerned that the current learning environment has worsened inequities in education related to income, family situation or language ability.
“Some of the frustrations are around equity issues; are we giving the same opportunities to all students?” he said.
Families that did not have computers or online access were provided devices by the school district, and some internet providers have given free service to families.
The Sioux Falls district and its teachers have gone to great lengths to reach students who may be more vulnerable to learning loss during the pandemic, said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement.
Boysen said teachers are aware that it may take extra effort to reach lower-income students and those whose primary language is not English, which includes about 2,800 of the district’s roughly 25,000 students.
“How do you do a cooking class or a science experiment when you don’t have those things at home?” she said. “And when we think about the lack of access to that second language, they aren’t having that practice like they were because there’s nine weeks’ loss of daily instruction and just being around that language.”
Rural school districts face some of the same challenges, but their transition to remote learning may have gone more smoothly in some respects, said Chip Sundberg, superintendent of schools in Gettysburg in Potter County.
Parents of the 231 students in the district have been contacted, Sundberg said. A survey right after the school closure found that only five families did not have internet access, so after making some arrangements for service, engaging with students online has been efficient, he said.
The district also does not have a great need to teach English as a second language, and while poverty is present in the district — 27% of students receive free or reduced-price lunches — income issues have not presented serious challenges, Sundberg said.
Still, remote learning creates a gap in the ability of teachers to reach rural students who have learning challenges or who may not have strong educational support at home.
“We typically see our kids seven hours out of the day, so we can see when they’re not getting what is happening with the learning, and we’ve got kids that are in home situations that aren’t the best for anybody,” he said.
The focus on teaching only “essential” topics and standards will diminish some of the intangibles that come from learning in a classroom, said Valerie Brablec Seales, the director of Teaching, Learning, Innovation for the Rapid City school district.
“There are students that may end the school year right where they would have had they been in school, self-motivated, self-directed learners who are probably faring better than those students who needed more interaction with their teachers face to face,” she said.
Rapid City, which is home to a handful of high-poverty schools, has faced challenges in equipping all families with computers and internet access.
Furthermore, parents with children of varying ages are finding it difficult to juggle the different types of remote learning that are occurring at different grade levels, said Seales.
“If you’re a parent that has multiple students with multiple teachers, it can be pretty overwhelming,” she said.
School districts have long been aware of the potential for summer learning loss and have tried to minimize its impact, both through summer-school programs and through assessments and teaching adjustments made at the start of the next school year.
She said teachers are aware remediation may be needed when students return to school after the pandemic eases, hopefully by the fall.
“Certainly, I think we’re all going to have to bear in mind when we start the next school year the loss of these nine weeks. It isn’t going to leave our students in the same starting point had this not occurred,” she said. “The typical transition into the school year, and the startup where you take the time to try to establish the classroom environment and meet the social and emotional sides of student needs, I think that’s going to look different in the next year due to the monumental amount of time that we’ve been out.”
