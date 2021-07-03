Remote worker calls Rapid City home

David Zehntner only planned to live outside of Wisconsin during the pandemic but ended up finding a home in Rapid City.

Zehntner moved to the city in September 2020 and found an apartment after staying at an Extended Stay America hotel.

“At some point I just threw up my hands and said screw it, I can work from anywhere in the world,” he said. “I will go anywhere — Sweden, Hong Kong, wherever I need to go, I’m going to do it. I started doing some research and it turned out at the time that South Dakota was the freest place on the planet.”

Zehntner loaded his truck with most of his belongings and drove a little over 400 miles to Sioux Falls.

“I stopped and saw the falls, they were awesome by the way,” he said.

He looked at the map to see what else was around and decided to head to Rapid City.

Zehntner said he did more research into the area, discovered that there was no income tax, found an apartment on Main Street he liked and decided this was where he wanted to live.