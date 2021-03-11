Remote yard waste drop-off locations to re-open in April

Rapid City residents will be able to take yard waste to the city’s remote locations starting April 5.
The Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North locations will open for the season and have yard waste containers along with mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers.
The remote locations closed for the winter on Nov. 30.
Those with questions can call the Solid Waste Division at 605-388-3496.
Siandhara Bonnet
City reporter
