Remote yard waste locations to close Dec. 1 in Rapid City
Yard Waste Drop off Sites

The city will close its remote yard waste drop off sites for the season Dec. 1 at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North. The sites are typically open from April through November.

 Journal photo

Residents should dump their yard waste at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North locations by Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The yard waste dumpsters will close for the winter season Dec. 1, but mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers will remain.

Jancie Knight, project administrator and City Solid Waste community outreach coordinator, said the remote locations are open between April and November and close annually for the winter, but the mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers remain open.

“Yard waste is a seasonal thing,” she said. “People aren’t mowing their lawns in December, so they’re not needed. It also helps deter people from illegal dumping.”

Knight told the Journal in May that there had been an increase in dumping items like household materials, fencing and paint.

Drivers pick up yard waste from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week from April to November. Knight said in one week, there are 210 loads from the drop off sites with an average of 41 tons of yard waste per day.

Nov. 30 is the last day residents can drop yard waste off at the remote locations. Drivers will pick up the dumpsters for the last time at 7 a.m. Dec. 1. For potential yard waste in the winter months, there is a yard waste dumpster at the city landfill that’s open year-round.

For more information, contact the city's Solid Waste Division at 605-355-3496.

