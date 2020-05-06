Remote yard waste sites to reopen Monday, Allender says

Allender said business decisions were made to address the looming budget crisis when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that was why the remote yard waste collection sites were temporarily suspended. The mayor said he understands the frustration many residents have had, but the remote yard waste sites were seen as a luxury, not an essential service.

"We have made business decisions that were not necessarily in the best interest of the resident out there who has a bunch of yard waste or branches to get rid of," Allender said. "We were requiring them to drive the extra few miles to the landfill. We have not hired additional staff for that because we're under a hiring freeze — a self-imposed hiring freeze — because we are cutting $7 million out of the remaining 2020 budget in order to stay in the black at the end of the year."

Allender said the budget cuts didn't only impact the remote yard waste site, but city departments across the board.