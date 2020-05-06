Remote yard waste sites to reopen Monday, Allender says

Rapid City residents will once again be able to use the remote yard waste collection sites beginning Monday, Mayor Steve Allender announced Wednesday.
The remote sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and on West Boulevard North have been closed since the beginning of April, as manpower needs at the city's landfill increased with more people staying at home and cleaning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allender said Wednesday, the public use of the landfill appears to have plateaued, allowing for the remote sites to reopen. However, having enough manpower to operate the remote sites continues to be a challenge, he said.
"We're making some adjustments in the workforce, stealing from some other city divisions with qualified drivers, because it takes a commercial driver's license and training to operate these bigger trucks," Allender said.
The mayor said the city workforce adjustments are necessary to assist in being able to afford to reopen the remote yard waste sites, as the city is dealing with a projected $7 million budget shortfall.
Allender said business decisions were made to address the looming budget crisis when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that was why the remote yard waste collection sites were temporarily suspended. The mayor said he understands the frustration many residents have had, but the remote yard waste sites were seen as a luxury, not an essential service.
"We have made business decisions that were not necessarily in the best interest of the resident out there who has a bunch of yard waste or branches to get rid of," Allender said. "We were requiring them to drive the extra few miles to the landfill. We have not hired additional staff for that because we're under a hiring freeze — a self-imposed hiring freeze — because we are cutting $7 million out of the remaining 2020 budget in order to stay in the black at the end of the year."
Allender said the budget cuts didn't only impact the remote yard waste site, but city departments across the board.
"This will reduce staff, reduce programs, delay turnaround times for work product, perhaps. Also, we'll be hiring far less, approximately 50% of our temporary summer help," Allender said. "The proposal is not complete and the City Council members have not all reviewed it yet... I think you will see less city services going into the summer. The essential city services are water, sewer, solid waste and public safety. Those will be priority, and all the services below that will have to be and are being evaluated differently.
Survey results
Allender said COVID-19 has a noticeable and dramatic impact on Rapid City residents, according to an online survey of 1,260 respondents.
General anxiety about the virus, the fear of social isolation and the inability to purchase essential supplies are the main challenges listed by survey respondents. More than three-quarters of the respondents report having either at least a moderate amount of concern about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect them personally.
Allender produced the online survey containing a small list of questions revolving around COVID-19 and its influence and impact on local residents. Issued last week on social media, the mayor said he has been impressed by the level of response and reaction.
"There is no shortage of opinions about how COVID-19 has impacted the lives of Rapid City residents," Allender said. "The response was quick and the comments heartfelt."
The seven-question survey gauged respondents' level of personal concern and impact of the pandemic, asked them to list their top three challenges they are facing during the crisis, how long respondents feel they can sustain the current situation presented by COVID, and to share personal concerns.
Respondents could check three preferences among a list of 13 challenges they were facing during the pandemic, including lack of income or work, general anxiety about COVID, paying for food, social isolation, not making loan or health care payments and purchasing essential supplies.
The top three challenges listed were general anxiety about the impacts of COVID-19 (61.15%), social isolation (49.36%) and purchasing essential supplies (37.98%). Lack of income and work was referenced by 21.74% with challenges in traveling to the grocery store listed by 20.62%. Traveling to care for a family member was listed by 9.63% and making loan payments by 8.52%.
Nearly half of the respondents (49.44%) indicated they could sustain themselves for three or more months. Another 26.67% projected they could sustain for one to two months. Nearly one-quarter of survey respondents (24.21%) predicted they could sustain themselves either a few weeks, one week or unable to sustain at the present time under current COVID impacts.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com
