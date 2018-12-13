For the first time in the history of the Rapid City Convention & Visitors Bureau — recently rebranded Visit Rapid City — a Native American will lead the tourism group's board of directors.
Whitney Rencountre, communications director of the Ateyapi program, a youth mentoring program of Rural America Initiatives, will take over the board's chairmanship from Chris Johnson, the owner of the Clock Shop in downtown Rapid City.
"Whitney has been an amazing leader in the Native American Community, working diligently to bridge cultural differences," Johnson said in a release. "He has been our go-to guy for helping us represent the beauty of the Native American culture to all the visitors who come to Rapid City looking for that experience. I couldn’t be happier to be handing the gavel over to this great man.”
Rencountre will begin chairing the board at its first meeting in 2019.
"Visit Rapid City has been instrumental in sharing our rich culture with residents and visitors alike, and I’m thrilled and looking forward to taking this great organization to the next level,” Rencountre said.