Renewables embraced by Standing Rock, other tribes

The project's second phase includes rooftop solar panels on homes in Cannon Ball, which has about 900 people, though the timetable isn't set.

While Standing Rock is starting small, a few tribes are already making money.

The Moapa Band's project in Nevada was the first utility-scale project approved for tribal land, meaning the first aimed at producing energy beyond the reservation. First Solar Inc., which developed the plant and then sold it soon after it opened in 2017, said the project should generate millions for the tribe in lease payments, consulting fees and sale of goods and services.

The Navajo Nation retained ownership of its project in Kayenta, Arizona. The tribe projects about $18 million in profits over the life of the project; building it provided jobs for more than 300 Navajo.

The U.S. Department of Energy says the largest wind energy project planned so far on reservation land is on the drawing board in South Dakota, where six Sioux tribes are launching the Oceti Sakowin Power Project with the help of a federal production tax credit. They're partnering with Apex Clean Energy, a Virginia-based private wind and solar project developer that will collect at least half of the profits.