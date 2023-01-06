Renovation to begin on downtown Rapid City parking garage

A construction project months in the making will finally begin on the downtown Rapid City parking garage Jan. 10, but city officials say the structure will remain open through the initial phases.

Stephen Kilber, project engineer with Albertson Engineering, previously told the Journal the project is an extensive, top-down of the entire garage. The estimated $3.9 million effort includes concrete repair and sealant, crack and joint sealants, joint reinforcement, and renovation and enclosure of the stairwell. A project of this size, Kilber said, can't be done all at once, so the contractor, SECO Construction, will work through around 10 phases.

The estimated completion date for the project is Oct. 13, and while the facility will be open now, a weeks-long closure will have to happen at some point.

Next week, drivers will have some impediments to their drive.

"For the initial phase that begins next week, the public should expect detours within the parking structure that will start on Tuesday and continue through Friday,” said City Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson. “This initial work will have a minor impact on parking availability.”

The parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square has 407 parking spaces, including public and leased parking. Community Development Director Vicki Fisher previously told the Journal that permit holders will still be required to pay for their passes, but prices will be adjusted during the closure.