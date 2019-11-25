Work continues on a more than $4 million renovation of the Rapid City/School Administration Center, which will reconfigure where several offices are located in the building.
Mayor Steve Allender and city staff members said Monday the 32-year-old building was showing its age in some places, and when Rapid City Area Schools vacated the building over the summer, it was time to make a move to make better use of the space.
"We had departments that were in other buildings across downtown, and it made things very inefficient for the public and for us," Allender said. "So when the schools moved, we are now able to make better use of the space here at city hall."
The entire third floor, which was previously in use by the school district's administration, is undergoing a major transformation. The space will be used for the mayor's office, city attorneys and human resources.
Those offices are currently housed on separate floors.
Rod Johnson, the city's operations management engineer, said the goal is to make the overall operation of the administration building more efficient and to save taxpayers money in the long run.
"We are taking these former school offices and realigning the space to better handle the public's needs and city staff operations," Johnson said. "Just one example is that all of the lighting on the third floor will be changed over to LED. Some of the fixtures use obsolete and expensive fluorescent u-bulbs. All of those will be replaced and converted to energy-efficient LEDs.
"We are also reconfiguring the office spaces, combining them into larger spaces in some instances and completing work on all the air ducts."
The renovations are not just limited to the third floor. On the first floor, former office space is being reconstructed to house the city's information technology department and other administrative functions that are housed in other locations.
The building was constructed in 1987, and Allender said it has seen minimal renovations in that time frame.
“We’re out of space, its inefficient and makes us less effective. I’m glad to see it being done," Allender said. "But this is, in fact, a typical project where we make do over and over, decade after decade until now, where some massive change has to be made.”
Once the work is completed on the third floor and the space is occupied, Johnson said attention will then be brought to the office space on the second floor.
"We'll certainly have some challenges there in the fourth phase of this project, when we have to construct some temporary walls on the second floor," Johnson said. "Once everything is done, we expect the whole operation here at city hall to be better for the public's interaction with offices they need to go to and it will be better for city staff."