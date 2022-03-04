Rep. Drury 'smokes-out' funding bill for SD Mines building purchase

A funding bill that would allow South Dakota Mines to purchase the business incubator building on their campus has new life after Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, succeeded Thursday in smoking the bill out for action before the full House of Representatives.

SB 97 would appropriate $5.25 million in general funds to the South Dakota Board of Regents to purchase the original Ascent Innovation Center located on the Mines campus in Rapid City and a $2 million authorization for the Board of Regents to use their "other fund" for renovations to the building.

The original Ascent Innovation Center was built in 2006 by the forerunner of Elevate Rapid City, and is owned by Elevate Rapid City. The land where the building is located is owned by South Dakota Mines, but Elevate Rapid City has a lease on the land until 2054.

By the mid 2010s, the business incubator was at capacity and there was a waiting list for startup companies to become tenants.

In 2019, Elevate Rapid City began building a new 40,000-square-foot business incubator at the corner of East Boulevard and Main Street. It opened in 2021 as the David Lust Accelerator Building.

SD Mines President Jim Rankin said research programs for the university are currently renting space in the original Ascent Innovation Center on their campus, as the rest of campus buildings are full. If the purchase of the building is successful, the small businesses in the incubator would have the opportunity to transfer to the David Lust Accelerator Building and Mines could use the space to expand their programs.

"We desperately need the space," Rankin told the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've had our highest amount of externally-funded research recently at $18 million and we have outgrown our research space, and we can continue to grow."

By purchasing the business incubator space, Rankin said it is more economical for the university rather than constructing a new building.

"With construction prices around the School of Mines right now at about $500 a square-foot, it would cost $20 million to $25 million to build this building new, plus I'd have to go out and buy land because I do not have the land to put this building on," Rankin said.

Brian Moher, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, testified that the purchase of the business incubator building is on the board's priority list.

SB 97 successfully passed the Senate on Feb. 24 with an overwhelming vote of 34-1. The only vote against the funding bill came from Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

However, the funding bill met a wall of opposition in the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. Thursday morning, the committee voted 6-3 to send the measure to the 41st legislative day. That move normally kills a bill.

Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, spoke out against the bill in committee, saying it was a "complicated issue" and it took him "quite a long time to figure out what was the right thing to do."

Mills said her felt Elevate Rapid City was trying to "penalize" Mines for the success of the business incubator on their campus and not share in the success any longer after Elevate Rapid City built the larger David Lust Accelerator Building.

"To me, it's wrong to come back and now penalize Mines, if you will, for the success and say 'OK, we were so successful, we've moved, but now we want to sell you our building that we were going to give you anyway,'" Mills said.

Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, disagreed with Mills.

"We had an opportunity to tour this campus and we saw the cramped conditions for research," Duba said. "We know that research is is a big fundamental part of what School of Mines does, and the more research opportunities that we bring into that university, the stronger that university becomes."

After the bill was killed in committee, Drury presented a motion on the House floor to recall the legislation from committee using Joint Rule 7.7, the smoke-out clause. The motion received a verbal second by Rep. Mike Derby, R-Rapid City. In order for the smoke-out clause to succeed, at least one-third of the House must support it.

Drury's motion was supported by the one-third threshold and the legislation was successfully revived. The bill is expected to be heard in the full House on Monday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

