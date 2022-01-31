Rep. Dusty Johnson announces re-election bid for Congress

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced Monday his intention to seek a third term for the state's lone seat in the House of Representatives.

He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, succeeding Kristi Noem when she was elected governor of South Dakota. Johnson was re-elected with 81% of the vote in the November 2020 general election.

Johnson told the Journal on Monday that he made the decision to run again because he keeps his promises to the state's residents.

"South Dakotans have had three years to evaluate my job performance and I think they are able to see the promises I made have been the promises I kept," he said. "I said I was going to be conservative and effective. I have a 98% conservative score and have 15 bills that I've passed or otherwise implemented. I think that should give confidence that I am who I told them I would be."

Johnson sits on the House Committee on Agriculture. In December, he successfully sponsored the Cattle Contract Library Act, which would establish a library of cattle contracts at the Department of Agriculture so that small cattle producers ca be aware of contract terms being offered to large meatpackers.

The bill sailed through the House of Representatives by a vote of 411-13. It now awaits action in the U.S. Senate.

He also co-sponsored the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act to address supply-chain backlogs and unfair trade practices with imports and exports. The bill passed the House 364-60 and is in the Senate.

Johnson said the political climate in Washington has been difficult, where several of his colleagues have decided to not seek another term. Johnson said the environment can be "toxic" and "polarizing."

"But that does not scare me off. I think when things are this difficult, there's even more need for good leaders to step up — for good leaders to remain in the fight," Johnson said. "I don't know if I could feel right leaving the field of battle right now. This country needs good, conservative, effective voices as much now as ever."

According to Associated Press reporting, Johnson has frequently touted his work with a bipartisan group in the U.S. House known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” He also voted last year to keep Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, in GOP House leadership.

As his campaign rolled out, Johnson focused on issues that appeal to conservative voters, pointing out his opposition to Democratic proposals and high ratings on conservative organizations' voting scorecards. He voted against President Biden's sweeping infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November, the AP reported.

Johnson said there is much work to be done in Congress and if he is re-elected, he would continue to fight for things that are important to South Dakotans without resorting to pandering to polarizing surface issues.

Specifically, Johnson said he would address rising inflation, worker shortages and securing America's borders.

"Those are areas where even my colleagues on the Democratic side are having an understanding of how much worse things are than they have to be," he said. "Over the course of the next year as well as the course over the next two years if I'm elected, we're going to need some Republican leadership to bring progress in those areas."

Johnson is facing a Republican challenge from his political right by state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City. Howard announced her bid for the seat in October 2020. No Democrat has yet announced their candidacy.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson has more than $2 million in campaign funds at his disposal, while Howard has $114,000 in cash on hand.

South Dakota's primary election is set for June 7.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

