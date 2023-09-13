The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is warranted, according to South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson.

"Conducting oversight is a key constitutional responsibility of Congress," Johnson wrote in an email. "Given the unsettling information uncovered about Hunter Biden's business dealings, it's important that Congress dig deeper to determine whether or not the President has been involved. That's why an impeachment inquiry is warranted."

Johnson was unavailable for an interview. He is serving his third term as South Dakota's House representative, with the 118th Congress the first in his tenure that the Republican party has control.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held a press conference Tuesday morning where he directed the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, calling it the "logical next step."

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption and warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” he said.

The announcement is an abrupt about-face from McCarthy's previous comments. Breitbart News first reported earlier this month McCarthy would only consider an impeachment inquiry after a formal vote on the House floor.

"To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives," McCarthy told Breitbart on Sept. 1. "That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."

The House has been investigating the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter, for months, but have yet to produce tangible evidence linking the president to any related impropriety. On the contrary, McCarthy said Tuesday their investigations have uncovered "serious and credible allegations" into President Biden's conduct, but did not provide further details.

Republicans have repeatedly referenced a business deal between Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian company, Burisma, where a high-level executive appears to reference payments to more than one member of the Biden family. That executive later said neither he nor his staff had contact with President Biden, according to a transcript released by the House Oversight Committee.

The claims don't center only around foreign business dealings, but also focus on allegations of interference by the Department of Justice surrounding investigations into Hunter Biden's taxes. The lead investigator, U.S. Special Councel David Weiss, has denied any impropriety.

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, responded to McCarthy's announcement on X (formerly Twitter), calling it "extreme politics at its worst." Biden's campaign spokesperson, Ammar Moussa, slammed McCarthy for "turning the House into an arm of [Trump's] presidential campaign."

"While MAGA Republicans spend all of their time attacking President Biden and his family, the president is working every day to make life better for American families across the country," Moussa wrote. "President Biden will remain focused on the issues that matter to everyday Americans.”

The Sept. 30 deadline for a government shutdown looms as the House scrambles to agree on funds. Some Conservatives disagree with the bipartisan budget agreement negotiated in the spring and want funding levels brought below the agreed-upon amounts. The White House responded to this pushback Tuesday, saying the House's advancement of "extreme, partisan appropriations bills" will gut investments promised to the American people.

McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in January after a historic 15 rounds of voting — the longest contest for a Speaker in 164 years.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-F.L.) previously suggested McCarthy's position as Speaker would be in turmoil if he didn't support an impeachment inquiry, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-G.A.) said she wouldn't vote for any government funding bills without a vote on an inquiry, according to Reuters.

According to reporting by NBC News, Democrats in the House appear to view McCarthy's announcement as retaliation for previous inquiries into then-President Donald Trump. Trump was the first president ever to be impeached twice in the House, but both times was acquitted by the Senate. Sources close to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-M.D.) told NBC, Raskin and other Democrat colleagues have been holding strategy sessions over the last year in preparation for a potential inquiry. Raskin apparently called the inquiry the Republicans "doing the political bidding of Donald Trump."

The U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to impeach federal officials for crimes like bribery, treason and other high crimes or misdemeanors. The House would need 218 votes to open an impeachment inquiry, and Republicans are balancing a razor-thin, four-vote majority. An impeachment would require a simple majority in the House, plus a trial and a two-thirds vote in the Senate.