Rep. Jensen's ivermectin bill rejected unanimously by Senate committee

A South Dakota Senate panel voted unanimously Wednesday to effectively kill a bill that would reaffirm a medical practitioner's right to prescribe ivermectin.

HB 1267 was introduced and sponsored by Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, with Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, acting as the Senate's prime sponsor. It would have allowed practitioners to prescribe or dispense ivermectin "in accordance with accepted medical practices."

Jensen previously said he authored the bill because he had heard that some medical providers were facing backlash over prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

During testimony Wednesday in front of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Jensen introduced himself as the bill's prime sponsor and then turned over the testimony to Dr. Paul Marik, a physician born in South Africa who recently resigned as a professor of medicine and the chief of pulmonary and critical care at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to an article in Newsweek, Marik also had his clinical privileges suspended at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he sued Sentara Health for attempting to limit his ability to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

Marik is the co-founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of physicians and former journalists that Scientific American called a "fringe doctors' group" that promotes "ivermectin for COVID despite a lack of evidence."

At Wednesday's testimony, Marik said he was "forced" to quit because of his views on using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

"Indeed, actually, I was forced to quit because my hospital would not allow me to prescribe the medications that saved my patients' life," Marik said.

That statement differs from one Marik issued in January.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but I felt it was time to focus my attention and energy to other interests in both academia and public health. I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to make a difference in the world of medicine,” Marik said in the previous statement.

Another proponent of Jensen's bill included testimony from Hermosa resident Kevin Hunter, who spent four months in the hospital with COVID-19. He said he was forced to be treated with remdesivir and was placed on a ventilator against his will. He said his wife asked doctors to treat him with ivermectin but was refused.

Rep. Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City, testified that COVID-19 "hit me pretty hard" when he was ill with the disease.

"I attribute my recovery to ivermectin and being able to get my hands on ivermectin," Randolph said. "I was concerned with the idea of going to the hospital, so I was really reluctant to go down that road."

The Senate committee also heard testimony from Dr. Jonathan Taylor, who is not able to practice medicine in South Dakota because he does not have malpractice insurance.

Taylor claimed that because of his views on the efficacy of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients, he faced retribution and "attacks" from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, fellow physicians and medical associations, and Sanford Health.

During opponent testimony, the Senate panel heard from Justin Bell, who is a lobbyist for the South Dakota State Medical Association. He said the medical association is not in favor of the bill because health care providers already have the right to prescribe ivermectin and because of the lack of a definition in Jensen's bill for "practitioner."

"Those that have prescriptive authority can already do this. We don't have anything in law regarding other prescription drugs... that say they may be allowed," Bell said.

Bell also noted the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) released a Feb. 18 study for a randomized clinical trial of the efficacy of ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

The study found "oral ivermectin administered during the first week of illness did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease compared with standard of care alone." The report went on to say that "the study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19."

Representatives from the South Dakota Pharmacists Association, Avera Health and Sanford Health also spoke in opposition of Jensen's bill.

In rebuttal, Marik said the JAMA study was "a lie," and claimed that any medical association, physician, hospital or "person" that was against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 was being controlled by pharmaceutical companies and money.

Following testimony, Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, made the motion to move Jensen's bill to the 41st legislative day, which prevents the legislation moving to the Senate floor for debate. Rusch's motion was seconded by Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Curd is an orthopedic surgeon.

Rusch said he opposed the bill because he is a conservative, "and as a conservative I believe in less government. I believe in less government involvement in these kind of issues."

"I think the last thing we need is the Legislature attempting to dictate the propriety or the use of any kind of medicines," Rusch said. "That's up for the doctors. That's exactly what I would expect from a liberal government to be dictating."

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-0 to move the bill to the 41st day.

