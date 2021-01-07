Rep. Johnson explains his votes to certify Electoral College results at telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson fielded questions Thursday night from callers across South Dakota, including many who wanted to air concerns about alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.

Before answering questions at the telephone town hall meeting, Johnson explained his decision to accept the Electoral College votes. As he said Wednesday, Johnson cited the 12th Amendment to the Constitution and said there wasn’t a large role for Congress to play — it simply acts as a witness.

“For me, it’s really foundational,” Johnson said. “Once I focused on the 12th Amendment, it was easier to get my head around the whole process.”

Johnson told callers that the Constitution is clear: once states submit their certification, the results are conclusive. He also said that evidence alleging voter fraud needs to be submitted to the courts.

Johnson said there's been a thorough analysis of the election results over the past 60 days. He said he's not saying there wasn't widespread fraud, but there has been no evidence submitted to convince 60 courts that the claims are credible.

