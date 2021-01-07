Rep. Johnson explains his votes to certify Electoral College results at telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson fielded questions Thursday night from callers across South Dakota, including many who wanted to air concerns about alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.
Before answering questions at the telephone town hall meeting, Johnson explained his decision to accept the Electoral College votes. As he said Wednesday, Johnson cited the 12th Amendment to the Constitution and said there wasn’t a large role for Congress to play — it simply acts as a witness.
“For me, it’s really foundational,” Johnson said. “Once I focused on the 12th Amendment, it was easier to get my head around the whole process.”
Johnson told callers that the Constitution is clear: once states submit their certification, the results are conclusive. He also said that evidence alleging voter fraud needs to be submitted to the courts.
Johnson said there's been a thorough analysis of the election results over the past 60 days. He said he's not saying there wasn't widespread fraud, but there has been no evidence submitted to convince 60 courts that the claims are credible.
He also responded to questions on the number of votes and anomalies in the voting numbers. He said the anomalies didn’t just happen in swing states but in red states like South Dakota as well.
“There is no chance that President (Donald) Trump is going to have a second term,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to take my word for it, Trump said that within the hour. He said there will be a new administration on Jan. 20.”
He was also asked why he didn’t stand with the president on Wednesday.
“As far as what happened yesterday, the Constitution did not give me the power,” Johnson said. “Let’s be clear, it’s not conservative to seize power that’s not legally given to me — that’s called tyranny.”
Johnson also responded to questions about who made up the mob on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. He said there have been reports that showed three Republican activists were involved and have been identified.
Johnson was also asked if he supported invoking the 25th Amendment or impeaching President Trump, who encouraged the crowd of supporters to march on the capitol.
“I think right now is a time where we need to come together and do some healing,” he replied.
