Rep. Johnson honors local Vietnam veterans

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson presented commemoration pins and challenge coins to two Vietnam veterans in Rapid City on Monday to honor their service.
Johnson visited the Fountain Springs Health Care Center Monday afternoon to honor Theodore Big Crow and Harry Parkhurst for their service during the Vietnam War.
Johnson has been performing many such ceremonies across the state for veterans who were not welcomed or treated respectfully upon their return home from service.
“My favorite part of the pin is located on the back, closest to the chest of the veterans who wear it, and it says ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you,’ and that’s why we’re here today,” Johnson said.
Johnson said now, the nation does a better job of honoring veterans or active duty service members as people understand those in the service are merely answering their nation’s call and not making the political decisions to go to war in the first place. Vietnam veterans’ homecomings were less than welcoming, however.
“I’ve heard so many really terrible stories about insults [veterans] received on their way home. This is an opportunity for our country to try and do better, and to look those veterans in the eye, shake their hand and say, ‘a grateful nation thanks and honors your service,'" Johnson said.
Big Crow joined the Marines shortly after he turned 18 in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam from January 1967 to November 1968. After he returned home, he went overseas again to Japan for 16 months before retiring from the service.
Serving in the military impacts veterans long after they leave. Big Crow was exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange while in the Marines, which caused further complications when he contracted COVID-19 recently.
Parkhurst served from 1955-1978 in both the Army, where he served two tours as a medic, and then served another tour as a Corpsman in the Navy. He told Johnson a story about his return to the States after his service when he was jumped by a group of young people and physically assaulted for serving in Vietnam.
Parkhurst told Johnson he didn’t feel like he should be honored for just doing his job, but Johnson said the bigger goal of these types of ceremonies are to mobilize young people to serve their country.
“A message for all of us is that heroes still exist; they have served our country, they will serve our country in the future, and frankly, young people should acknowledge that this could be an opportunity for them, too. It comes with real challenges, it comes with real burdens, but we would not have the country we have if it was not for the service of Ted and Harry and everyone who has served this nation,” Johnson said.
Big Crow said joining the service will help young adults grow up and would allow them to meet new people and have new experiences.
“One thing about the service is, it doesn’t matter what race you are, everyone could get along together, especially in Vietnam. They’re like brothers,” Big Crow said.
The honor “helps a little bit,” he said, but it doesn’t bring back any of his fellow Marines who died in service to their country.
The ceremonies are a small way to right a wrong and honor veterans who have served the country, Johnson said. While they can’t change the past, ceremonies like these have the potential to impact the future.
“Almost everybody that I know who has served feels like their service…made them a better person, made them a better citizen, make them appreciate what too many of us take for granted in this country. So if Harry and Ted can inspire a new generation to serve their country, and if I can have some tiny involvement in that, that makes all this worth it,” Johnson said.
Johnson is recognizing any South Dakotans who are Vietnam veterans. If you or a loved one served in the Vietnam War, contact Johnson’s Rapid City office at 605-646-6454.