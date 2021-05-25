Rep. Johnson honors local Vietnam veterans

Big Crow joined the Marines shortly after he turned 18 in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam from January 1967 to November 1968. After he returned home, he went overseas again to Japan for 16 months before retiring from the service.

Serving in the military impacts veterans long after they leave. Big Crow was exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange while in the Marines, which caused further complications when he contracted COVID-19 recently.

Parkhurst served from 1955-1978 in both the Army, where he served two tours as a medic, and then served another tour as a Corpsman in the Navy. He told Johnson a story about his return to the States after his service when he was jumped by a group of young people and physically assaulted for serving in Vietnam.

Parkhurst told Johnson he didn’t feel like he should be honored for just doing his job, but Johnson said the bigger goal of these types of ceremonies are to mobilize young people to serve their country.