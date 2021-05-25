 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Johnson honors local Vietnam veterans
alert featured top story

Rep. Johnson honors local Vietnam veterans

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson presented commemoration pins and challenge coins to two Vietnam veterans in Rapid City on Monday to honor their service.

Johnson visited the Fountain Springs Health Care Center Monday afternoon to honor Theodore Big Crow and Harry Parkhurst for their service during the Vietnam War.

Johnson has been performing many such ceremonies across the state for veterans who were not welcomed or treated respectfully upon their return home from service.

“My favorite part of the pin is located on the back, closest to the chest of the veterans who wear it, and it says ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you,’ and that’s why we’re here today,” Johnson said.

Rep. Dusty Johnson presented commemoration pins and challenge coins to two Vietnam veterans, Theodore Big Crow and Harry Parkhurst on Monday in Rapid City. 

Johnson said now, the nation does a better job of honoring veterans or active duty service members as people understand those in the service are merely answering their nation’s call and not making the political decisions to go to war in the first place. Vietnam veterans’ homecomings were less than welcoming, however.

“I’ve heard so many really terrible stories about insults [veterans] received on their way home. This is an opportunity for our country to try and do better, and to look those veterans in the eye, shake their hand and say, ‘a grateful nation thanks and honors your service,'" Johnson said.

Theodore Big Crow, before ceremony

Theodore Big Crow tells Rep. Dusty Johnson about his experiences serving in the Vietnam War on Monday at Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City.

Big Crow joined the Marines shortly after he turned 18 in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam from January 1967 to November 1968. After he returned home, he went overseas again to Japan for 16 months before retiring from the service.

Serving in the military impacts veterans long after they leave. Big Crow was exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange while in the Marines, which caused further complications when he contracted COVID-19 recently.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkhurst served from 1955-1978 in both the Army, where he served two tours as a medic, and then served another tour as a Corpsman in the Navy. He told Johnson a story about his return to the States after his service when he was jumped by a group of young people and physically assaulted for serving in Vietnam.

Harry Parkhurst, before ceremony

Harry Parkhurst talks about his experience serving in the Vietnam War to Rep. Dusty Johnson on Monday at Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City.

Parkhurst told Johnson he didn’t feel like he should be honored for just doing his job, but Johnson said the bigger goal of these types of ceremonies are to mobilize young people to serve their country.

“A message for all of us is that heroes still exist; they have served our country, they will serve our country in the future, and frankly, young people should acknowledge that this could be an opportunity for them, too. It comes with real challenges, it comes with real burdens, but we would not have the country we have if it was not for the service of Ted and Harry and everyone who has served this nation,” Johnson said.

Big Crow said joining the service will help young adults grow up and would allow them to meet new people and have new experiences.

“One thing about the service is, it doesn’t matter what race you are, everyone could get along together, especially in Vietnam. They’re like brothers,” Big Crow said.

The honor “helps a little bit,” he said, but it doesn’t bring back any of his fellow Marines who died in service to their country.

The ceremonies are a small way to right a wrong and honor veterans who have served the country, Johnson said. While they can’t change the past, ceremonies like these have the potential to impact the future.

Harry Parkhurst holds medal (Tight)

Harry Parkhurst, a Vietnam veteran who served in both the Army and the Navy, holds a coin presented to him by Rep. Dusty Johnson on Monday at Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City.

“Almost everybody that I know who has served feels like their service…made them a better person, made them a better citizen, make them appreciate what too many of us take for granted in this country. So if Harry and Ted can inspire a new generation to serve their country, and if I can have some tiny involvement in that, that makes all this worth it,” Johnson said.

Johnson is recognizing any South Dakotans who are Vietnam veterans. If you or a loved one served in the Vietnam War, contact Johnson’s Rapid City office at 605-646-6454.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Family separated at Mexico border reunited

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Your Two Cents for May 22
Local

Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a g…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News