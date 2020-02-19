Rep. Johnson kicks off re-election bid in Rapid City

Dusty Johnson officially announced his intent to seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the Hotel Alex Johnson in downtown Rapid City on Wednesday.
"Why Rapid City? A lot of you have asked that," Rep. Johnson said. "Normally, if an announcement like this is made in only one community it would be in Sioux Falls — or maybe Sioux Falls and Rapid City and Pierre. We aren't doing that. We're here. This is our one big launch."
Johnson said the campaign made the decision for several reasons. He called the Rapid City area "a political powerhouse" and pointed at the large margin he won by in this area in 2018 as reasons to launch his first re-election campaign here.
He is also basing his campaign in Rapid City. Rapid City native Katie Murray will be running his campaign from here.
“I said I had energy to burn and South Dakota sent me to Washington to make good on that promise,” Johnson said. “In Congress, I spend every day working to ensure South Dakota has a seat at the table.”
Johnson told the crowd that many politicians make promises and then don't deliver. He says his record, even as a freshman member of Congress in the minority party, proves that he is working for the state.
Johnson claims these accomplishments in his first 18 months in office:
- Named Republican leader of the Agriculture subcommittee that oversees food stamps and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Introduced the FEEDD Act to ensure USDA moved the prevent plant harvest date for producers.
- Led efforts to secure bipartisan votes for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal, which was signed into law this year.
- Stood with the president during the government shutdown to secure funding for the border wall, ultimately securing billions for new construction.
- Opposed legislation that didn’t do enough to combat the nation’s $23 trillion debt and consistently voted against overreaching federal regulations.
- Supported the administration’s efforts to curb welfare abuses and promote work for able-bodied individuals receiving food stamps.
“I’m proud of what South Dakota’s congressional office has achieved in such a short time, but there’s so much more I want to get done" Johnson said. "Agriculture is my number one priority and our farmers and ranchers need secure trade deals. I have big goals, but I have a lot more energy to burn for South Dakota.”