Rep. Johnson kicks off re-election bid in Rapid City

Dusty Johnson officially announced his intent to seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the Hotel Alex Johnson in downtown Rapid City on Wednesday.

"Why Rapid City? A lot of you have asked that," Rep. Johnson said. "Normally, if an announcement like this is made in only one community it would be in Sioux Falls — or maybe Sioux Falls and Rapid City and Pierre. We aren't doing that. We're here. This is our one big launch."

Johnson said the campaign made the decision for several reasons. He called the Rapid City area "a political powerhouse" and pointed at the large margin he won by in this area in 2018 as reasons to launch his first re-election campaign here.

He is also basing his campaign in Rapid City. Rapid City native Katie Murray will be running his campaign from here.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I said I had energy to burn and South Dakota sent me to Washington to make good on that promise,” Johnson said. “In Congress, I spend every day working to ensure South Dakota has a seat at the table.”

Johnson told the crowd that many politicians make promises and then don't deliver. He says his record, even as a freshman member of Congress in the minority party, proves that he is working for the state.