Rep. Johnson says stronger sanctions are needed against Russia

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's action on Monday to increase financial sanctions on Russia was a wise move as the world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but more needs to be done.

"The president's actions in recent days have been better than the early actions. The sanctions that were announced immediately after the invasion, I thought were underwhelming and given the fact that we had months to prepare for that unfortunate day, I was surprised that the initial announcement wasn't more robust. Since that time, I do think we've been moving in the right direction," Johnson said.

South Dakota's long member of the U.S. House of Representatives said the sanctions are "unprecedented and sweeping" and are having a clear impact on the Russian economy.

"The ruble has crumbled. Their stock market has cratered. They are unable to access more than half of the reserves of Russian currency across the globe. This is imposing serious costs on Vladimir Putin," Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes the Biden Administration and European allies will add even more penalties on Putin by stopping the export of oil and natural gas from Russia.

"I don't know why we would continue to allow him to sell natural gas and oil products for billions of dollars to finance his war and line Putin's pockets," Johnson said.

Bipartisan congressional support for policy on Ukraine and Russia has been refreshing, Johnson said.

"Congress has been on the same page for quite a number of weeks (on Ukraine and Russia). Overwhelming bipartisan majorities have supported this, providing a billion dollars of military and security assistance to Ukraine," Johnson said. "An overwhelming majority of members on both sides of the aisle have supported the sanctions.

"And there are a number of bills and resolutions that make that clear. It would not surprise me at all, when we pass a spending package next week that there is some additional assistance for the Ukrainian people in there."

Johnson said the conflict in Ukraine shows how dangerous it is for a country to be dependent on others to supply energy and food, something he hopes President Biden will also address.

"I think we've seen with Europe, how dangerous it is to be dependent upon an adversary for your energy or your food," Johnson said "I think the president needs to take the opportunity to talk more about how we can decouple key energy and food needs from both China and Russia."

