Rep. Johnson urges public to get vaccinated after tour of Monument Health clinic

Christensen said as the state moves into another phase next week, where people 65 years or older can be vaccinated, the facility can expand but will need additional vaccine supplies.

The supply chain of getting vaccines to people has been a concern for Johnson. He said the federal government needs to be doing more.

"This is a tremendous success story, but we are not where we need to be as a country," Johnson said. "I'm opposed to much of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package, but one of the parts that I'm enthusiastically supportive of is additional federal investment in vaccinations. We are not perfect as a country and we need to get a lot closer."

Federal funding is not just helpful in making sure health systems have the resources they need, Johnson said, but there is also the need to produce more vaccines in public-private partnership.

"I know that we are getting close to the end of the road, but we would not want America to be complacent," he said. "The reality is there are some barriers that the Biden administration has talked about barriers that we can remove, so the private sector can step up and manufacture more vaccine."