Rep. Johnson urges public to get vaccinated after tour of Monument Health clinic

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said Friday he is impressed with Monument Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rushmore Mall and encouraged South Dakotans to sign up to receive the vaccine.
Johnson toured the vaccination clinic set up in the former Herberger's store and spoke with several medical professionals and patients receiving the vaccine.
"This has been absolutely incredible to see a mall (store) turned into a medical facility like this. It's very efficient," he said. "I talked to a number of men and women who received the vaccine today and there was not one negative word. They talked about how easy it is to get in, how efficient it was to be processed through."
Monument Health set up the temporary vaccine clinic at the mall and opened it Feb. 8. The facility has 20 stations where the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is administered, with room for additional expansion.
Clayton Christensen, senior director of ambulatory and clinic operations for Monument Health, said the health care system has administered approximately 27,000 doses since December and the facility at the mall is set up to process patients quickly and safely.
"Currently, we're doing approximately 900 vaccinations per day at this location. We can take that up to about 1,300 vaccinations per day," Christensen said. "We are looking to do about 8,000 per week."
Christensen said as the state moves into another phase next week, where people 65 years or older can be vaccinated, the facility can expand but will need additional vaccine supplies.
The supply chain of getting vaccines to people has been a concern for Johnson. He said the federal government needs to be doing more.
"This is a tremendous success story, but we are not where we need to be as a country," Johnson said. "I'm opposed to much of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package, but one of the parts that I'm enthusiastically supportive of is additional federal investment in vaccinations. We are not perfect as a country and we need to get a lot closer."
Federal funding is not just helpful in making sure health systems have the resources they need, Johnson said, but there is also the need to produce more vaccines in public-private partnership.
"I know that we are getting close to the end of the road, but we would not want America to be complacent," he said. "The reality is there are some barriers that the Biden administration has talked about barriers that we can remove, so the private sector can step up and manufacture more vaccine."
Johnson stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to help stop the spread of COVID-19. He said he's heard many concerns and false narratives that vaccines are unsafe but reassured vaccines are "one of the greatest human accomplishments."
"Getting the vaccine is an incredibly important act that Americans can take, not just for their own health, but for the health in their communities, their families and for this country," Johnson said. "I'm going to be that much more of an advocate for vaccination seeing how easy this was and efficient this was."
