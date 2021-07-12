Rep. Johnson's staff to hold July 21 outreach in Keystone, Hill City

Journal staff
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced Monday that Katie Murray of his Rapid City office will be in Keystone and Hill City on July 21.
If residents need assistance with a federal agency or have comments they would like passed along to Johnson, contact Murray at 605-646-6454 or katie.murray1@mail.house.gov to schedule an appointment.
For immediate assistance, call 202-225-2801 or visit Johnson’s website at dustyjohnson.house.gov.
