Rep. Johnson's staff to hold Wednesday outreach in Keystone, Hill City
Rep. Johnson's staff to hold Wednesday outreach in Keystone, Hill City

117th Official Headshot FINAL.jpeg

Dusty Johnson

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced Monday that Katie Murray of his Rapid City office will be in Keystone and Hill City on Wednesday.

If residents need assistance with a federal agency or have comments they would like passed along to Johnson, contact Murray at 605-646-6454 or katie.murray1@mail.house.gov to schedule an appointment.

For immediate assistance, call 202-225-2801 or visit Johnson’s website at dustyjohnson.house.gov.

