Rep. Scalise featured speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Rapid City

Rapid City Republicans will have a special guest from New Orleans when they come together for this year's Lincoln Day Dinner on June 6.
Rep. Steve Scalise is the House Republican Whip, one of the top positions for the minority party in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Steve is the number two Republican in the House," said South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson, who has worked with Scalise on several bills and invited him to be the featured guest at this year's event.
"We aren't an early primary state, and we don't have a huge population so sometimes we miss out on some of the most important policy-makers in the country," Johnson said. "It is always nice when we can hear from one of the people in the room where things happen, and Steve is one of the guys who makes things happen."
Rep. Johnson said being able to visit the Black Hills during the trip is a big draw for national guests.
"Of course, everyone needs to see Mount Rushmore and people are fascinated with the Crazy Horse Memorial," Johnson said. "That makes it easier to attract guest speakers."
He said West River Republicans will discover why Scalise is a leader when he comes here. He pointed to the reaction Scalise received after being shot during a practice for the Congressional baseball game several years ago.
"After he was the victim of the shooting, you saw so much bipartisan love for him during that time," Johnson said. ""He came as close to dying as you can and still survive. I know he looks at life through a different lens now."
The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner will be held on June 6 at the Ramkota. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet time before the dinner. Form more information or to purchase tickets, go to penncogop.org or call 605-348-8396.