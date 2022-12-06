Repairs to Pactola Dam cause Rapid Creek water drop

Drastic reductions in water flow from Pactola Reservoir to Rapid Creek over the weekend were the result of emergency repairs to the dam structure, the Bureau of Reclamation told the Journal Tuesday.

At Monday night's Rapid City Council meeting, several residents expressed concern over the sudden drop in Rapid Creek's levels to a point where some residents could walk across the creek bed. Concerns were also voiced on the impact to fish habitat and the lack of communication from officials about the reason for the lack of water flow.

Outflows from Pactola Reservoir dropped from below 44 cubic feet per second (cfs) to less than 12 cfs according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s reservoir data.

Darrin Goetzfried, manager of facilities and engineering for the Bureau of Reclamation, told the Journal Tuesday that the reduction was made on Friday to provide for necessary repairs to the dam's regulating gates. He explained that cavitation, a process where water vapor bubbles form and collapse causing very high local pressure, has pitted the concrete inside the gates, which can ultimately lead to their failure.

Goetzfried said the repair crew is using a product called Belzona, an elastomer designed to patch and protect those spots, but didn’t have enough to complete the repairs.

“The intention was to be in and out really quickly to do that repair,” he said. “Unfortunately, the crew ran out of product and had some older product that was no good anymore, so they’ve had to source additional product.”

Additional material should be in by the end of this week, Goetzfried said, and crews will be able to complete the repair at that time.

More than a dozen residents showed up at Monday night’s Rapid City Council meeting to voice their concerns over the lack of communication and the potential detriment to this year’s trout spawn.

“I can see wrinkled up little trout eggs in the rocks,” said David Hanna, president of the Black Hills Fly Fishers. “So, obviously we’ve at least lost a good portion.”

Hanna shared a photo with the Journal of the water just below Pactola Reservoir at the first bridge. He also told the city council and those in attendance that water was so low he could walk across Rapid Creek at Braeburn Park.

According to Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech, the city provides a dam tender as part of their contract with the Bureau of Reclamation, however, the city has no control over what outflow levels are set at.

“Certainly, a federal agency like the Bureau of Reclamation, they have environmental folks as part of their process,” he said. “Certainly, I think they vetted that as best they could to my knowledge, but as far as the city getting involved in that, certainly. Better communication is an expectation and certainly this item probably could’ve been done a little better.”

Tech said the concerns are valid, but believes that the Bureau of Reclamation took appropriate action to complete the necessary repairs.

“Safety of that dam is paramount,” he said. “The bureau did an inspection and noticed some cavitation issues on the gates, and that’s a critical issue as far as that dam is concerned.”

Rapid City Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun said he agreed with Tech’s assertion the repairs were necessary, but the city is also partially responsible.

“Communication is a two-way street,” he said. “I could sit here and point the finger at the bureau and say they should have communicated, but I think what we’ve got to do is say we should — as a city — be doing a better job at asking the right questions ourselves. I do think we play a role in this as well.”

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Communication Manager Nick Harrington said his agency reached out to the Bureau of Reclamation on Monday, several days after the water level was lowered. Harrington said GF&P officials would provide an update on the situation at their commission meeting later this week.