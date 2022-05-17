Report: Gov. Noem's daughter got preferential treatment in state real estate appraiser program

A daughter of Gov. Kristi Noem received preferential treatment as she progressed through a real estate appraiser licensing program administered by the state.

That's one of the takeaways from a five-page draft report slated to be adopted this week by a legislative panel that spent months vetting allegations of abuse of power against the governor and bottlenecks in the South Dakota Department of Labor Appraiser Certification Program.

"I’m satisfied the info gathered by GOAC painted an accurate picture of what occurred,” Government Audit and Operations Committee co-chairman Randy Gross, R-Elkton, told the Argus Leader Tuesday.

The report outlines findings of facts compiled by the committee during a series of meetings that included formal testimony from Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman as well as the former director of the appraiser program, Sherry Bren.

Bren told the committee in December that she was forced to retire in March 2021, four months after Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, had been certified as a state appraiser.

According to the report, Peters had been struggling to obtain certification in spring 2020 when "an agreed disposition" had outlined additional training work necessary for her to obtain her appraiser's license.

That when Noem's cabinet began involving itself in Peters' path to certification.

"DLR Secretary Hultman changed the disposition agreement and removed the requirement for additional course training," reads the report. "This was the first time the DLR Secretary inserted herself into any disposition agreement."

Still, a pending denial notice was sent to Peters on July 20. A week later, Bren was ordered to attend the meeting at the Governor's Mansion and to bring with her examples of specific errors found in Peters' work product, criteria used to determine the errors and "specific training/next steps are recommended for Kassidy, so she is able to pass?" the report reads.

Less than two weeks later, a "stipulation agreement" was entered into between DLR and Peters outlining those next steps and the pending notice of denial was rescinded.

"The stipulation agreement, in essence, gave Kassidy Peters a third chance to pass the level of certification she was trying to attain," the report reads. "This is outside of the requirements. Kassidy Peters should have waited the required six months and reapplied for this level."

Bren, who received $200,000 in a wrongful termination settlement with the state preceding her formal retirement, told the committee in December she was forced to retire.

Peters is no longer a certified real estate appraiser in South Dakota.

Neither the governor's office nor the Department of Labor and Regulation immediately responded to requests for comment.

Once adopted, the report finalizes GOAC's work regarding nepotism claims. A subsequent investigation into the allegations of nepotism and abuse of power by the Government Accountability Board is pending.

"I’m hopeful that the Government Accountability Board will use this as a worthwhile tool in there deliberations,” said Gross, who declined to say if he thought the report is damning for the administration.

