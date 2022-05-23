 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Three-vehicle crash kills 1 man Sunday in Fall River County

One man died Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release, preliminary crash information indicates that a southbound 2011 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by a southbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup.

The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup. The Toyota tipped over and the 57-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. His seatbelt use is under investigation.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet pickup and a 57-year-old female passenger both suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. The other female passenger, 43 years old, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The 58-year-old male passenger was not injured. All four were wearing seatbelts.

The 19-year-old female driver of the GMC pickup sustained minor injuries and was not transported. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

