City officials released three written reports from the Pitter Patter Pet Store on Friday depicting a scene where dozens of animals were left in cages with little or no food and water. The smell of feces and urine was so powerful that one animal services officer wore a "HazMat respirator," while conducting the seizure.
"I nearly vomited," writes Andrew Smith, Animal Services and Enforcement Officer with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, who Rapid City contracts with to police animal protection code.
The depiction the three animal control agents give of the scene in the unopened store on 2415 Mt. Rushmore Road paints a picture of animals either in small cages or out of enclosures with little to eat or drink.
One report describes a shepherd-style dog roaming free, snails eating dead goldfish in a koi pond, and a turtle swimming through "dark and murky" water with a layer of feces floating at the top.
One officer, Michael Holcomb, had to retrieve a gas mask due to the "overpowering smell." Another officer, Smith, described a cat in a "rodent-type cage" and no food or water visible for the animals.
Earlier this week Tim Rensch, the attorney for Marinda Parks, the owner of Pitter Patter Pet Store who now faces 203 counts of city code violations, protested against the depiction in local media that his client kept a "morgue"-like setting on the premises of the unopened pet store.
He suggested the more than 30 dead animals initially reported by city officials and animal control officers comprised mostly animals one could hold in their hand: a finch, a toad, and mostly fish.
While investigators' reports do support these death counts, the scene described by animal control shows unkempt and worrisome conditions for the surviving animals who were seized.
Most of the living animals are now housed at the humane society; the reptiles, including a 12-year-old green iguana named "Beau," are being cared for at Reptile Garden.
After the animals were taken to the Humane Society, Animal Services officer Kelsey Harty said the animals started to eat and looked "as if they had not had food or water in quite some time."
Animal control first visited Parks' pet store-in-waiting on Aug. 15 when a report came in of two puppies trapped in a pond in the window.
"They (the two puppies) did not appear to be in any immediate medical danger," wrote officer Smith, when he arrived. "[H]owever, they were very frightened, cold, and shivering."
Parks, who was present during the visit, confirmed to Smith she had 12 dogs, including Aussie Doodles, Golden Doodles, and some pit bull puppies. After observing loose dogs and at least 8 dogs kept in what he describes as a "feed trough," Smith asked Parks if she had a permit for the animals. She said she did, according to the report.
City officials have said Parks had not yet filed an application kennel license for the pet store on Mount Rushmore road.
Later that day, Smith wrote a request for a search warrant that was later issued by Judge Jeffrey Connolly of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court.
Parks makes her initial appearance on Sept. 19 in Pennington County Court. The city has pressed over 200 charges of violating municipal code.