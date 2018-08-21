The White House announced Tuesday an aggressive midterm campaign agenda that will take President Trump to South Dakota and six other states.
In a phone call with reporters, multiple senior officials familiar with the president’s plans said Trump would be participating in at least eight rallies over the next six weeks.
The president will reportedly visit at least seven states, the officials said, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Kentucky and Tennessee.
It's unclear where the South Dakota rally would be held, however.
The president hopes to shore up support in races that could flip the U.S. House back to Democrats and other statewide races.
Republican Dusty Johnson is running against Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George D. Hendrickson and Independent Ron Wieczorek for South Dakota's lone house seat.
In the Governor's race, South Dakota's Congresswoman and Trump ally Kristi Noem is running against Democrat Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans.