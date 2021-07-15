Reptile Gardens having a record-breaking year

Reptile Gardens has had a record-breaking season already this year.
The attraction, currently in its 84th year of operation, had a record-breaking March, April, May, and June.
According to Reptile Gardens Public Relations Manager Johnny Brockelsby, June’s crowds were comparable to the normal traffic for July, one of the busiest months of the season.
“Things have kind of leveled off a little now, we’re more like normal but our June business was like what we usually do in July, it was absolutely crazy. But now our July business is kind of like our usual July business, it’s not as up percentage-wise the way that June was,” said Brockelsby.
This season comes as a welcome surprise, after the COVID pandemic last year.
Reptile Gardens wasn’t able to open until mid-June of 2020, more than three months after its normal opening.
“Our first thought was that we needed to protect staff,” said Brockelsby.
Staff were required to wear masks at all times and plexiglass shields were set up for added protection. Guests were carefully routed one way in indoor areas such as the dome and social distancing signs were put up to help ensure the safety of visitors.
The park wasn’t able to host the popular alligator, snake, and bird shows because the bleacher seating was against CDC guidelines, which the park closely followed.
Staff at the park came up with several substitutes for the shows. Instead of the bird show, staff brings parrots and birds of prey to different areas of the attraction, allowing for a more intimate look at the birds.
In place of the alligator show, guests could buy chicken and then feed the alligators with fishing poles.
These adaptations have been so popular with guests that Reptile Gardens will continue to utilize them even after the pandemic is over.
The alligator show will return next season, when the park is ready to accommodate it. All of the park alligators grew too big to wrestle over the pandemic so the attraction hopes to purchase 20 more alligators in the fall.
Because of the lack of shows and attractions during COVID, the park reduced admission fees and hours.
Brockelsby said “our overhead went down and actually we didn’t show a huge loss, thanks to the PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] money from the government, and we actually came close to breaking even which was a godsend last year.”
The extra funding from this season is especially important because Reptile Gardens is planning on expanding. The attraction hopes to start construction this fall on new spaces for the alligators and tortoises.
“We’re hoping that we can get started on it this fall, but we don’t know if we can get contractors and you know, we have to see how our money does because this will be fairly expensive, but that’s definitely in the plans and we’re definitely going to do it, it’s just a matter of when,” Brockelsby said.
Expenses are such a large factor in the timing of the renovations because Reptile Gardens is a private business. While many similar attractions, such as zoos, get funding from benefactors and local and state governments, Reptile Gardens has to rely on its own income to keep the park running.
“We really can’t compete with zoos,” said Brockelsby, “so we try to do the things that the zoos can’t do”.
This includes hands-on experiences, such as petting the giant tortoises, and interactive experiences, like the snake and alligator shows.
The attraction also places a large emphasis on customer service. Brockelsby describes customer service as “key to our business.”
One unique challenge Reptile Gardens has faced this year has been staffing. The attraction has found it hard to find employees, especially with the record numbers of tourists coming to the park.
“Usually we don’t have much trouble, we have so many people that are coming back, but the fact that we didn’t have much staff last year, there wasn’t a lot of returning staff, and so there has been more of a challenge,” said Brockelsby.