Reptile Gardens having a record-breaking year

The extra funding from this season is especially important because Reptile Gardens is planning on expanding. The attraction hopes to start construction this fall on new spaces for the alligators and tortoises.

“We’re hoping that we can get started on it this fall, but we don’t know if we can get contractors and you know, we have to see how our money does because this will be fairly expensive, but that’s definitely in the plans and we’re definitely going to do it, it’s just a matter of when,” Brockelsby said.

Expenses are such a large factor in the timing of the renovations because Reptile Gardens is a private business. While many similar attractions, such as zoos, get funding from benefactors and local and state governments, Reptile Gardens has to rely on its own income to keep the park running.

“We really can’t compete with zoos,” said Brockelsby, “so we try to do the things that the zoos can’t do”.

This includes hands-on experiences, such as petting the giant tortoises, and interactive experiences, like the snake and alligator shows.

The attraction also places a large emphasis on customer service. Brockelsby describes customer service as “key to our business.”