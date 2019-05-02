Samson, a 500-pound tortoise worth $125,000, happily munched on cantaloupe Wednesday afternoon alongside Tank and Orville, his roommates at Reptile Gardens near Rapid City.
Tank and 114-year-old Orville were "really excited" and curious to meet Samson when he arrived three weeks ago after being driven for 36 consecutive hours in a controlled-temperature crate from a breeder in Florida, said Terry Phillip, head curator.
Samson is one of the eight new giant Aldabra tortoises at Reptile Gardens purchased for a quarter million dollars in what spokesman John Brockelsby called an "investment" in the future of the tourist attraction.
Three medium-sized tortoises and four two-year-olds still small enough to be picked up were brought to Reptile Gardens in October, when it was closed for the fall and winter.
The animals are meant to act as "ambassadors to their wild counterparts" and help people "connect with nature," Phillip said.
Aldabra tortoises come from Seychelles, a country made up of islands in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa. Reptile Gardens tries to replicate their natural vegetarian diet by feeding them food such as romaine lettuce and yams, Brockelsby said.
The reptiles are born the size of a tennis ball and continue growing until they die, often past 100-years-old and sometimes up to 150 years, Phillip said. All of the tortoises at Reptile Gardens are male because South Dakota weather isn't conducive towards breeding them.
The tortoises, listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature scale, are so expensive due to supply and demand, Phillip said.
"You can't just go to Walmart and buy a tortoise," he said.
Phillip said that commercializing the tortoises also helps raise money to protect ones in the wild.
The two-year-old tortoises cost about $3,000 each and it was worth investing in Samson — the most expensive animal ever bought by Reptile Gardens — because it's rare for such a large one to become available.
Having more tortoises also means that the animals can take breaks from being displayed and petted by the thousands of people who visit each year, Phillip said. The tortoises enjoy being petted — on Wednesday they extended their necks for scratches — but need breaks just like humans need to rest from their jobs.
Methuselah, a 130-year-old, 500-pound tortoise who died at Reptile Gardens in 2011, was a different species than the 10 current tortoises at Reptile Gardens. He was a Galapagos tortoise born in the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador.