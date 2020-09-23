Republican lawmakers push high school activities association to change transgender sports policy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state's high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the gender with which they identify.

The activities association currently allows transgender athletes to get an exemption to compete in the gender category that is different from that on their birth certificate. But a similar policy in Connecticut is currently being challenged by the U.S. Department of Education and by a federal lawsuit brought by the families of three female high school runners who competed against transgender athletes.

Dan Swartos, the executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, said the association would like to see the outcome of that lawsuit before reconsidering its policy.

But Republican lawmakers on the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee asked him in a Wednesday meeting to consider sending a legal analysis of the association's policy to school boards and having them weigh in on the policy. Swartos said he would consider doing that.