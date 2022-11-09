Republicans dominate District 32 elections

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight Wednesday.

In District 32, voters could choose between four candidates for two seats in the House and two candidates for the one Senate seat. House candidates include incumbent Rep. Becky Drury, Steve Duffy, Jonathan Old Horse and Christine Stephenson. Senate candidates include incumbent Sen. Helene Duhamel and Nicole Heenan.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, 7,578 people voted in the Senate race while 12,542 votes were counted for the House races.

Results:

House

Becky Drury — 3,227 votes — 26% of votes

Drury said she would focus on affordable housing and issues with the jails, if re-elected, including finding funding for the women's prison.

“It was a nail-biter, I think, one of the closest elections in the state,” she said. “It’s nice to see that people got out and voted. I think that’s the most important thing. People did vote and that’s what you want to see, you want to see people engaged in the process. I’m honored to serve Rapid City again. It is a privilege, and I don’t take it lightly.”

Steve Duffy — 3,372 votes — 27% of votes

Duffy said he hopes to work with Elevate Rapid City and the Governor's Office of Economic Development to find and expand opportunities for graduating students from both South Dakota Mines and Western Dakota Tech.

Jonathan Old Horse — 2,848 votes — 23% of votes

Christine Stephenson — 3,095 votes — 25% of votes

Senate

Helene Duhamel — 3,323 votes — 56.15% of votes

Duhamel told the Journal ahead of the election that she focuses on “the big issues that impact most people’s lives,” such as water, wages and public safety.

Following her re-election, Duhamel said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get back to work have working on her campaign.

"I'm so, so thankful to be re-elected. It is a high honor to serve every day just to try to do the best for your city, region and state," she said. "We are still working hard on water for western South Dakota, a clean source of water from the Missouri River. We're working on the regional jail ... We still have work to do on the workforce housing. Those funds have not been implemented, and that need is desperate out here. We have a lot of things to do, very anxious to get the campaign behind us and get working on the important work."

Nicole Heenan — 3,323 votes — 43.85% of votes

Journal reporters Shalom Baer Gee and Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.