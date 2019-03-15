Retired Naval engineer Chuck Ellington will be the featured speaker of the South Dakota Military History Forum at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. 2019 at the South Dakota Air & Space Museum.
His presentation will be about the “Dambuster” mission of May 16, 1943, when British RAF Lancaster heavy bombers undertook the first precision bombing raid in history, targeting three huge dams in the industrial Ruhr region of Nazi Germany. The story behind the decision to undertake this daring night raid, the aviation genius who conceived the whole idea, as well as the development of the special weapon designed to destroy the dams, and the specifics of the raid itself will be highlighted.
South Dakota Military History Forum presentations are open to the public. Free admission, free parking.
This event has been rescheduled from its earlier date of March 9.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SDvetforum/