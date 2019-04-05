The Association of Fundraising Professionals–South Dakota Chapter (AFP-SD) will host New Faces, New Places on Wednesday, April 10 (rescheduled from March 13). The event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m., with a brief program at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Rushmore Society, 830 Main St.
A meet and greet for “new faces” in philanthropy — as well as those with years of experience — at a “new place,” the Mount Rushmore Society in downtown Rapid City, the event is free to members and nonmembers. To attend, register by noon on Monday, April 8, at https://community.afpglobal.org/afpsdsouthdakotachapter/events.