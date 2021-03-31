Residents begin returning home as Schroeder Fire grows to 2,100 acres

The Westberry Trails subdivision looks fairly normal driving in, but as residents made their way farther into the hills, an entire hillside is covered in burned grass.
Heidi Bell Gease, a resident of Westberry Trails, said she was taking a shower Monday morning when the power went out. She called dispatch and asked about a fire.
“Within five minutes, a neighbor came over and said they were evacuating,” she said Wednesday. “One of the firefighters came down and said we needed to get out in a few minutes.”
Bell Gease woke up her daughter and brought two of the family’s three cats into a pickup truck and grabbed some pictures and “whatever was close” and left.
“By the time we left, the smoke was so thick we could barely see across the road,” Bell Gease said. “As we drove out, we could see spot fires burning on the ground.”
She said she kept her COVID-19 vaccination appointment but canceled her daughter’s wisdom teeth extraction, then headed to her in-laws in Rapid City.
“We spent the past two days waiting around, driving up and checking, seeing what we could see,” Bell Gease said.
Operations section chief Chris Zoller said the Schroeder Fire, which started Monday morning and caused the evacuation of 400-500 residents just a few miles west of Rapid City, said the fire remains at about 47% containment.
He said the fire is also around 2,165 acres. Helene Duhamel, public information officers for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department, said a residence on Blue Sky Trail is the only confirmed home that was destroyed by the fire.
Zoller said crews are keeping vigilant with strong winds expected from the south-southwest on Thursday. Smoke could affect homes north and northeast of the fire.
He said the fire is active in the Cleghorn Canyon and the Nameless Cave areas. He said crews are buffering the fire around structures to manage the land and keep it from coming up the hill.
Incident commander Jared Hohn with the Rocky Mountain Blue team said Black Hawk helicopters were used Wednesday to drop fire retardant and water in the area.
He also said firefighters have been working 12-14 hour shifts since it’s early in the fire fighting season. The national standard is 16 hours on and 8 hours off.
Tessa Jaeger, public information officer with the Rapid City Fire Department, said 33 members from the department helped fight the Schroeder Fire on Monday. Tuesday during the day they had 23 personnel involved and four in the evening. On Wednesday, it was 19.
She said they worked regular 24-hour shifts Monday and switched to 12-hour day and night shifts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We also had all our stations and apparatus fully staffed ready to respond to our daily calls,” Jaeger said. “We were paged shortly after those who first arrived and we responded.”
Residents in Pinedale Heights, Westberry Trails, Red Dale Drive and National Guard Way, and Cinnamon Ridge were allowed to return home beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement will remain posted and only allow residents into the neighborhoods, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Homeowners are asked to stay on their property and not wander the neighborhood or wooded areas. Smoke, smoking stumps and small active fires are to be expected.
Zoller said residents may see smoke in their neighborhoods for a while.
Joe Reiter, disaster program manager with the Red Cross, said the South Canyon Baptist Church temporary evacuation center has helped about 60 families since Monday. The center has boxed lunches, coffee, donuts and fruit for those who have been evacuated.
Volunteers said people have mostly come in to ask for information and to charge their phones.
