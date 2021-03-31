Residents begin returning home as Schroeder Fire grows to 2,100 acres

The Westberry Trails subdivision looks fairly normal driving in, but as residents made their way farther into the hills, an entire hillside is covered in burned grass.

Heidi Bell Gease, a resident of Westberry Trails, said she was taking a shower Monday morning when the power went out. She called dispatch and asked about a fire.

“Within five minutes, a neighbor came over and said they were evacuating,” she said Wednesday. “One of the firefighters came down and said we needed to get out in a few minutes.”

Bell Gease woke up her daughter and brought two of the family’s three cats into a pickup truck and grabbed some pictures and “whatever was close” and left.

“By the time we left, the smoke was so thick we could barely see across the road,” Bell Gease said. “As we drove out, we could see spot fires burning on the ground.”

She said she kept her COVID-19 vaccination appointment but canceled her daughter’s wisdom teeth extraction, then headed to her in-laws in Rapid City.

“We spent the past two days waiting around, driving up and checking, seeing what we could see,” Bell Gease said.