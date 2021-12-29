Residents call for stricter parking enforcement near Starbucks

People parking in Scott Witte’s driveway or in front of his house have told him he’s the problem before getting their morning cup of coffee from the nearby Starbucks.

“I’ve almost gotten in fist fights with guys over the stuff,” he said recently. “In the mornings, people on the weekends wake up later, 9 or 10, it’s all day long.”

Witte, his wife, Gina, and their newborn son moved into their St. Patrick Street home near the Starbucks on Mount Rushmore Road in November 2018. At the time, there seemed to be very little traffic from the coffee shop.

When summer came, though, they were unpleasantly surprised.

“It was just like, ‘What the hell did we get into,’” Witte said. “I’d wake up to go to work and there would be semis parked in front of our driveway.”

He said they have reported this to the police and confronted drivers themselves, but to no avail. When the city closed the road for reconstruction over the summer, the street was quiet. Now, the Wittes’ two children can only play in the backyard or indoors due to the high volume of traffic.

The city’s construction on St. Patrick Street included a water main replacement, widening the street from 28 feet to 34 feet, new surfacing, curb and gutter, adding a turning lane and ADA upgrades. Construction began Aug. 23 and the street reopened Nov. 24, although there are a few more details that need to be completed before construction is considered complete, said City Engineer Ben Ganje.

Ganje said the existing street was in poor condition and needed reconstruction. He said the turn-lane configuration was incorporated in the design based on the Mount Rushmore Road Corridor study completed in June 2008.

The average daily traffic for St. Patrick Street west of Mount Rushmore Road is 2,370. Over the past five years, there were two crashes in 2018 involving a drunk driver running a stop sign and a parked car getting hit. There was a crash in March 2021 when a driver was hit while turning into Starbucks by a car traveling on St. Patrick Street. There was also a hit-and-run on a parked car between 9th Street and the Starbucks entrance in March 2021.

Ganje said there is no on-street parking allowed from the beginning of the turn lane to the Mount Rushmore Road intersection, which is about 120 feet less than the on-street parking available before the project. There is street parking past the beginning of the turn lane on St. Patrick Street.

The Starbucks on Mount Rushmore Road was proposed in 2006. It was built on two lots that had a house built in 1939 and an office building.

Ganje said a traffic study was not required at the time since it wasn’t part of the infrastructure design criteria. The criteria was updated in 2012 to include traffic study requirements for establishments similar to Starbucks.

“People who park illegally, people blocking the driveway access for area homes, and people stopping in the road while blocking traffic are all examples of driver behavior,” he said. “The city’s Parking Enforcement and Police Department have both attempted to address the problematic behavior.”

Cheryl Pesicka-Chapman, who lives near the store and has been against the Starbucks since 2006, said there was no regard for the historic neighborhood at the time and she was concerned about traffic.

“We knew what it was going to do to the neighborhood,” she said. “People throw garbage in your yard because they think it’s whatever.”

She said it’s kind of a slap in the face for a historic neighborhood to be treated this way. She also said the traffic makes it dangerous and doesn’t let her grandchildren play in the front yard any longer.

She and Witte said even though there are signs that say no parking, people still park there. Pesicka-Chapman said there needs to be more enforcement. Witte said Starbucks should expand its parking lot or have on-street parking closer to the store.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.