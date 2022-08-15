 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents can swim free with donations

13-year-old Caiden Comparetto, right, holds a basketball from 12-year-old Lucas Bird, left, and 9-year-old Graham Johnson, center, June 13 at the Jimmy Hilton Municipal Pool in Rapid City. Community members will be able to swim for free with a donation of an adult winter apparel item on the final day of the season at each city pool.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Winter clothing donations will grant residents free entry on the final day of the season for city pools.

Members of the public can donate winter apparel in the city's Parks and Recreation Department's "End of Summer Bash Community Drive." People can donate new items like winter hats, gloves and socks on the final day each city pool is open for the summer. The donations will benefit Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

The last day for swimming at the Horace Mann and Parkview pools is Aug. 20. The final day of the season at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park is Aug. 28.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to get in one final swim at their favorite pool, to swim for free and to donate winter apparel items that will help those in need this winter,” said City Aquatics Specialist Teaghan Berkey. “The winter season will be here before we know it and the winter apparel items will assist many people.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

