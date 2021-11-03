Residents drop off an 'overwhelming' amount of hazardous waste at city event

Rapid City residents dropped off about 5,000 gallons of hazardous household waste at the city’s Oct. 16 event.

City officials called the response “overwhelming” compared to 2019’s numbers of a little over 2,500 gallons of hazardous materials as 1,127 vehicles passed through the Central States Fair gates for the event compared to 650 in 2019.

Residents were able to drop off household items like aerosols, spot removers, pool chemicals, antifreeze, pest control chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, hobby chemicals and more. The event is held every other year.

The city received 220 gallons of antifreeze, 650 gallons of flammable liquids, 3,974 gallons of miscellaneous liquids, and 1,079 fluorescent items, according to a press release from the city.

The event costs the city $70,000 to $100,000, which pays for the contractor, Veolia Industrial Service of Blaine, Minnesota, to haul the waste away. Ria Harper with the Solid Waste Division said the contractor only comes to the area a few times a year, so the event will likely remain every other year.

Harper said the Department of Agriculture disposed of the herbicides and pesticides.

She said she thinks the reason why the event was so big this year is because of people doing more at-home projects during the pandemic and the city accepting latex paint.

“With a lot of people having extra time this year at home, I think it was finally time to repaint the bathroom and bedroom,” she said.

Harper said this year’s event was probably an outlier due to the pandemic.

During the event, residents could drop off non-perishable items for Feeding South Dakota. The city received 3,323 pounds of food and $2,505 in cash donations compared to the 1,920 pounds and $391 donated in 2019. The donations will result in 10,286 meals for Feeding South Dakota.

The Rapid City Landfill will not accept many of the items collected during the event. Items that can be collected at the landfill can be found on the Solid Waste Division's Facebook page and on its website at rapidcityrecycles.org. Residents can also call the division at 605-355-3496.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

