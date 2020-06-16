Residents react to 80th Sturgis Rally news on Twitter
alert top story

Residents react to 80th Sturgis Rally news on Twitter

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Sturgis 3.jpg

A sign that reads "We want to Rally" on the Conoco sign at the gas station on Lazelle Street west of I-90 June 6. The Sturgis City Council made its decision on the 80th annual Rally during its Monday meeting.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Sturgis City Council approved a more restricted 80th Annual Motorcycle Rally 8-1 during its Monday night meeting.

City manager Daniel Ainslie said the opening ceremony, B-1 Flyover, photo towers and more would be canceled in order to discourage loud gatherings.

With the Rally under discussion for about two months, many on social media expressed joy and excitement for the Rally while others weren’t as approving. Here’s how Twitter and Facebook reacted to the news:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News