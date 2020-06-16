Residents react to 80th Sturgis Rally news on Twitter

Sturgis City Council approved a more restricted 80th Annual Motorcycle Rally 8-1 during its Monday night meeting.
City manager Daniel Ainslie said the opening ceremony, B-1 Flyover, photo towers and more would be canceled in order to discourage loud gatherings.
With the Rally under discussion for about two months, many on social media expressed joy and excitement for the Rally while others weren’t as approving. Here’s how Twitter and Facebook reacted to the news:
Sturgis Rally is on! 🎉 Who’s ready to ride?! 🏍— Law Tigers (@lawtigers) June 16, 2020
#sturgis #SturgisRally #motorcycle #motorcyclerally https://t.co/Q1By6GwAXW
Saddle up butter cup!!! #sturgis here we come pic.twitter.com/mUGOGWi2GH— BuxTup (@BuxTup) June 16, 2020
Well, it's decided. They are having the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It woulda been hard to keep people away, but I'm not sure this is the right choice. I'm worried for the locals who have to work it.— Teri (@teriwithbraids) June 16, 2020
It's on! #SturgisRally pic.twitter.com/V5vmHwcnXS— Sturgis® Rally (@SturgisRally) June 16, 2020
Get your motor running! The party rolls on for the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 7-16, 2020. 🤘#SturgisIsOn #DiscoverBlackHills pic.twitter.com/Oq7mKOhIrm— Black Hills (@BlackHills) June 16, 2020
Sturgis Rally is on! 🎉 Who’s ready to ride?! 🏍— Law Tigers (@lawtigers) June 16, 2020
#sturgis #SturgisRally #motorcycle #motorcyclerally https://t.co/Q1By6GwAXW
No Thanks!— mkguitar (@mkguitar) June 16, 2020
Not this year
portapotties, crowded bars
I'll go ride the wilderness
COVID spikes around the country, Sturgis Rally will bring the infection TO us and in 10 weeks I'll be crammed in a room with 25 kids. No plan other than more hand sanitizer 🙄.— Ryan Sullivan (@SullytheNerd) June 16, 2020
Lifelong asthmatic, daily control meds... might die for 44k & bad benefits 🙋♂️.https://t.co/W8nsPgtlrk
Hot take: the 2020 Sturgis Rally will be even deadlier than normal. https://t.co/6XdiuYGByJ— Doni DuBois (@SouthDakotaDoni) June 16, 2020
South Dakota seemed safe-ish from Covid19 but I just saw the Sturgis rally is still on, so I guess just no one leave their house or interact with anyone with a leather vest for awhile, hm?— Earthenware Bitch, BFA (@velvet_funk) June 16, 2020
The sturgis rally is going to happen this year and I guarantee we're gonna see a covid spike because of it lol— im jory (@noimjory) June 16, 2020
The sturgis rally isn’t canceled.— Anonymous Resident #80109 (@BesseyaBullii) June 16, 2020
I almost certainly am going to vomit from shock and dread. #covid19 #medtwitter
@maddow I am currently watching a city council meeting to determine if the Sturgis Rally should happen...that should be a hard no— Stephen Detlefs (@stevesdaily) June 16, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.