Residents with contaminated wells near Box Elder may get free water service

Residents on the southwest side of Ellsworth Air Force Base may get free water service from a potential new well near Black Hawk.

The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority is working with the base to establish the new water well to serve those with contaminated water from firefighting foam activities on the base.

Hundreds of residents and 26 private wells in the area were impacted with contamination of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances at levels 10 times what the Environmental Protection Agency deems safe. The substances are linked to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened immunity and other health systems.

Executive Director Scott Landguth said the authority has contracted with the base on the matter and is working on engineering and planning for the water. The well would pull water from the Madison Aquifer and bring it to the east and north of Interstate 90. He said they hope to have the project done by 2024. The engineering work will take about a year and construction would follow over two years.

The residents impacted by the contamination would receive the water free of charge. The main impacted area is southwest of the base, although there are some residents impacted farther to the east, Landguth said. The authority will work with homeowners from as far as New Underwood, on a separate solution. He said they’re too far out to benefit from the new proposed system.

Landguth said the base came to the authority to do this as the Air Force has rules about the base not providing water off of the base.

“One of our goals is to make sure that South Dakota is a great place for the Air Force to do its mission and kind of deal with whatever problems they might have,” he said. “In this case, there are some water problems we need to help with.”

Those impacted by the contamination are currently being provided bottled water or a filtration system attached to residential water systems, but Landguth said that’s not a good long-term solution.

“They need a more permanent good source of water,” he said.

Landguth said he has been meeting with affected homeowners individually.

“Every one of those homeowners has kind of a unique situation, in a way,” he said.

He said the construction cost will be determined through engineering, but engineering costs will be about $1 million. He said the engineering will also determine the best route and length of pipes to provide the water, but there are too many unknowns to predict a cost. Landguth said the Air Force will fund the project.

