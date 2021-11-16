 Skip to main content
Resolution banning COVID-19 testing and vaccinations removed from school board's agenda

  • Updated
Kate Thomas

Board President Kate Thomas, Area 7

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education’s resolution to “ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City Area School District 51-4 schools, buildings and properties” no longer appears on the agenda for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rapid City Council Chambers.

A school district official confirmed that the resolution, which was crafted by board President Kate Thomas and outgoing board member Breanna Funke, was taken out late in the day Monday.

The resolution asserted that “K-12 schools are a place of learning fundamental skills and obtaining knowledge” and that the district “is not a licensed healthcare facility.”

It declared that “no COVID-19 testing or administering of approved vaccines or experimental use authorization vaccines will be allowed in any Rapid City School District 51-4 building or any property at any time for any reason,” effective immediately upon passage.

People who wish to see Tuesday’s agenda, along with other information about board meetings, can visit https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/.

